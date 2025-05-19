“You can't beat Brent Venables”: CFB analyst bluntly discusses Hugh Freeze’s future with Auburn

College football analyst RJ Young has a blunt assessment of Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze and his future with the school.

Freeze has been the Tigers' head coach since 2023 and has led the school to an 11-14 record and has yet to have a winning season. With Auburn only making a bowl game once, Young believes Freeze should be on the hot seat as he says he can't even beat Brent Venables in Oklahoma.

"Can you beat Kalen DeBoer is the better question? Can you beat Brian Kelley is the better question? Can you beat Josh Heupel is the better question? Can you beat Steve Sarkisian is the better question? On and on," Young said (6:00). "Right now, dog, you can't beat Brent Venables. You beat Oklahoma three or four years ago, okay cool, you beat them now, yeah that is what most people do."

It's a valid comment from Young as he believes Freeze needs to be better to keep his coach at Auburn. Young believes there should be higher expectations for Freeze and Auburn, and making a bowl game simply isn't enough.

Last season, Freeze and Auburn only had wins over Alabama A&M, New Mexico, Kentucky, Louisiana-Monroe, and Texas A&M.

Auburn's Hugh Freeze has confidence in his team in 2025

Hugh Freeze is entering his third season as the head coach of Auburn, and he knows there are expectations on him.

Although making the playoffs is a hope, Freeze says making the bowl game is at least a must in 2025.

“I’m not a fool. I think we’ve got to go bowling,” Freeze said on “The Next Round podcast," via CollegeFootballNetwork.

"You know, look, I inherited a program that didn’t have a top-25 recruiting class for four years. You’re not going to win in this league. We’ve now had two full recruiting classes, both top 10. I think one more, then your roster looks complete.”

Freeze believes the team is much better now, after landing Jackson Arnold in the transfer portal at quarterback.

“We could have won some games last year, and we’ve got to find a way to make sure we’re excellent in those areas that cost us, those that put us in a position to be at least bowl eligible, if not more,” Freeze added.

Auburn will open its 2025 college football season on Aug. 29 against Baylor. The Tigers have notable games against Texas A&M, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Alabama among others.

