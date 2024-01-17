"YOU BETTER BE RIGHT": CFB fans go wild after EA Sports’ NCAA football game release date reportedly gets clear

EA Sports has reportedly set a release date for the highly anticipated NCAA college football game. As per the rumors, the video game, "College Football 24," is set to return on July 12, after a decade-long hiatus from its last release in July 2013.

The announcement of rule changes in collegiate athletics, allowing players to profit from their name, image and likeness, has given EA Sports an opportune time to revive the cherished series.

Remember that there has yet to be an official word on the game's release date.

Amid the excitement among gaming enthusiasts and college football fans alike, a fan posted on X:

"YOU BETTER BE RIGHT."

Here is how college football fans are reacting to the news:

As excitement reached a fever pitch, rumors circulated regarding the official release date of College Football 24.

A recent report suggested July 12 as the momentous day, sending fans into a frenzy on social media. However, EA Sports executive John Reseburg took to Twitter to quell the speculations.

Contrary to the reported date, Reseburg affirmed that while the game is slated for a summer release, a specific date has yet to be officially confirmed.

The discrepancy adds an element of suspense for eager fans, heightening the anticipation for the return of the iconic gaming series.

EA Sports NCAA football game: The decade-long hiatus comes to an end

After the release of College Football 14 in 2013, a legal battle ensued between former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon and EA Sports, claiming illegal profiting off players' identities.

This led to the discontinuation of the series, leaving fans in a gaming void for over a decade. The absence of a college football video game became a void in the hearts of many, especially among millennials who grew up immersed in virtual gridiron battles.

The recent relaxation of NIL rules paved the way for the developer to announce the revival of the game in February 2021, rekindling hopes among fans.

The road to redemption amid legal challenges

Most of the legal stumbling blocks encountered by the revival of the EA Sports College Football series touched on using a student-athlete's name, image and likeness.

The turning point was the lawsuit filed by Ed O’Bannon that pinpointed the group of ethical concerns and became a reason for the debates on fair compensation to student-athletes.

This brought about the end of a long battle over whether college athletes would receive payment. Eventually, the NCAA adopted new rules regarding NIL, creating the perfect opportunity for EA Sports to reintroduce the game.

The video game's return not only serves to underscore a comeback for a gaming franchise but also highlights that collegiate sports are changing in nature, and so is how the players earn their rewards.