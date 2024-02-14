"You can make it from anywhere": Former Ball State CB Nic Jones pays homage to Cardinals following Super Bowl win

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and cornerback Nic Jones was one of the rookies on the team to experience all of the ebbs and flows that go into an NFL season. The seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft stepped up and played well in very limited action this season.

Nic Jones sent a thankful message to his college football team, the Ball State Cardinals, for congratulating him on becoming a Super Bowl champion.

"Young guys in school before you run from that grind remember you can make it from anywhere!" Jones wrote on X.

Nic Jones played for the Ball State Cardinals from 2019-2022 and recorded 64 total tackles (49 solo, 15 assisted) with three interceptions and 19 pass deflections over 33 games. He also played a bit on special teams in college, as he had five kickoff returns for 94 yards (18.8 yards per return) and a punt return for zero yards.

With the Kansas City Chiefs expected to be a contender once again and with cornerback L'Jarius Sneed an unrestricted free agent this offseason, there is a chance that Jones will move up in the depth chart and get more action.

What should we expect out of Nic Jones going forward?

According to the Kansas City Chiefs depth chart, Nic Jones is the backup nickel cornerback behind Trent McDuffie. With the secondary having impending free agents like Sneed, the Chiefs must figure out how to step up with some players missing for next season.

Jones has shown the ability to do well in limited action as he played nine games and had four tackles (all solo) with a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. Opposing quarterbacks were 2 for 2 when targeting against him for 17 yards, and he played 67 total snaps on defense and 111 on special teams.

Expect Jones to see more action in 2024, and with some talented secondary members and overall defense, he will improve and continue making strides to become a starter eventually.

