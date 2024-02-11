How many Alabama players have played in Super Bowl? 5 Crimson Tide players to make an impact in pro football 

The Alabama Crimson Tide is a factory of NFL talent, as 49 players who played in Tuscaloosa have also played in the Super Bowl. Today, we are looking at the top five Crimson Tide players to appear in the Super Bowl.

Also Read: 2025 CFP National Championship Odds: Top 5 teams favored to win in 12-team playoff format ft. Alabama

Top 5 Alabama players to play in the Super Bowl

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is the most recent Alabama quarterback to find his way in the Super Bowl. Hurts stepped up despite losing last year against the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Crimson Tide player finished 27-of-38 for 304 yards with a touchdown pass. The running game was critical, with Hurts recording 15 carries for 70 yards with three rushing touchdowns.

He tied the Super Bowl record in rushing touchdowns but couldn't hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Bart Starr

Bart Starr was the first QB to win the Super Bowl as the Alabama product won both Super Bowls I and II with the Green Bay Packers. He went 29-of-47 for 452 yards with three touchdowns and an interception to lead the Packers to the first two Super Bowls.

Joe Namath

Joe Namath was One of the biggest Super Bowl winners out of Alabama more than 50 years ago. He guaranteed a victory in Super Bowl III with the New York Jets and did just that. He went 17-of-28 for 206 yards and was the first player to win the Super Bowl MVP without recording a touchdown.

Dont'a Hightower

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower has shown the ability to play well in his four Super Bowl games (three played) as a member of the New England Patriots. He played in the final three Super Bowl victories for the team and did not play in the loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He recorded three tackles for loss, five QB hits and a forced fumble in those games.

Julio Jones

Wide receiver Julio Jones has been one of the top players from Alabama to play in the Super Bowl. He was part of the Atlanta Falcons team that lost Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots. In that game, he recorded four catches on four receptions for 87 yards but failed to find the end zone.

Also Read: 10 college football teams that beat Nick Saban at Alabama ft. Michigan