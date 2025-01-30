“You don’t have to lie”: Jordan Seaton calls out Travis Hunter’s $10,000 purchase as Heisman winner opens up about his hobbies

It appears that Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter has some expensive spending habits.

Hunter released a new episode of his "The Travis Hunter Show" on Wednesday, where he was joined by teammate Jordan Seaton, who plays offensive tackle for the Buffaloes.

During their conversation, the group was talking about spending habits, to which Hunter said he enjoys being the "lame dude" and not spending too much money.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Seaton then called Hunter out, claiming he saw his teammate buy a $10,000 jacket recently.

Trending

"Trav, listen, you don't have to lie to me bro, I seen you buy that $10,000 jacket the other day bro," Seaton said.

"Hey, Trav ain't ever spent $10,000 on anything that I can wear one time. Never," Hunter responded.

Travis Hunter ready to take the NFL by storm

If Hunter does, indeed, have some expensive spending habits, he'll certainly have a lot more money to play with very soon. Hunter has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and is expected to go off the board early in the night on day one of the festivities.

The Heisman Trophy winner made a name for himself in college football by being a dynamic playmaker on both sides of the ball for Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders' team. Hunter played at both wide receiver and cornerback for the Colorado Buffaloes and made a massive impact at both positions.

As a receiver, Hunter was Colorado's top pass-catcher on the year, hauling in 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Hunter accumulated 35 total tackles, 11 passes defended, forced a fumble and racked up four interceptions.

Simply put, Hunter is good at football and any team in the NFL would be lucky to have him.

However, it remains to be seen if Hunter will be allowed to continue to play both receiver and cornerback in the NFL, or if the club that drafts him would prefer he stick to one side of the ball. Either way, Hunter certainly has the chops to excel at either position, regardless of what that NFL team decides to do.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Hunter will be one of several notable Colorado Buffaloes available in the draft. Others include quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders, both sons of coach Deion Sanders.

It's unlikely the three will all end up on the same team, but the Buffaloes will certainly be well-represented in the NFL next season after the draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place