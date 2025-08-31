"You should be expelled from ESPN": WWE legend Ric Flair rips into Paul Finebaum over "incompetent" Arch Manning analysis after Texas' loss

WWE legend Ric Flair took a jab at Paul Finebaum for his analysis of Arch Manning before the Texas vs Ohio State season opener. He called him &quot;incompetent&quot; and said that he should find a different career path.Paul Finebaum's take on Arch Manning did not age well. A few days before the Texas vs Ohio State season opener, he said the quarterback would lead Steve Sarkisian's team to a &quot;smashing victory'' over the 2024 national champions. Finebaum also dubbed him the best quarterback in college football since Tim Tebow.Flair grilled the veteran analyst after Manning's underwhelming outing against Ohio State on Saturday.&quot;Dear Mr. @finebaum, as usual, you are the most absurd &amp; incompetent analyst in all of college football,&quot; Flair Tweeted. &quot;I'll take Heather Dinich any day over you. You should be expelled from @ESPN. Every time I see you on the TV, I turn it off. You have 22,000 followers. I have 9.3 million followers.&quot;&quot;... The fact that you are predicting that Texas will murder Ohio State is insane! Go look in the mirror and find something else to do for a living. So embarrassing!&quot;Arch Manning could not live up to the hype and expectations surrounding him during the season opener. He completed 17 of the 30 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown, with one interception to his name. The Buckeyes emerged as the better team and secured a 14-7 victory in Columbus.Steve Sarkisian shares his thoughts on Arch Manning after 14-7 loss to Ohio StateIn the post-game press conference, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian talked about Manning's debut as the starting quarterback of the team.He said the third-year signal-caller showcased &quot;flashes&quot; of his talent at Ohio Stadium. Sarkisian also believes that Arch will be a good leader on the field.&quot;We saw some real flashes and glimpses of the type of player that he's going to become here,&quot; Sarkisian said as per Clutch Points. &quot;Sure, he's going to watch the tape and say, 'Man, I wish this. I wish that.' That's the life of a competitor, but I think there's a lot to hold onto of what the future is going to look like for Arch Manning here.&quot;&quot;I thought Arch's pose and composure was really good in this game,&quot; he added. &quot;Didn't feel like he got rattled. I think I learned about him a little bit playing that I've got to let him go play. That'll help us, but he's going to be a really good leader.&quot;The Longhorns next take on the San Jose State Spartans at home on Sept. 6.