"You don't get to screw up": Brent Venables under pressure after CFB analyst puts Oklahoma HC on hot seat 

Brent Venables took over as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022. The team previously had success with Lincoln Riley at the helm. However, he left the program to take over as the head coach of the USC Trojans.

Ad

So far, Brent Venables has not been able to help the Sooners enjoy the same kind of success they did under Riley. In three seasons, he has put up a 22-17 record with three bowl game losses. Last season, Venables led the team to a 6-7 record and an Armed Forces Bowl loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

On Thursday, analyst Josh Pate expressed concerns over Brent Venables' future with the Oklahoma Sooners. According to him, the fourth-year coach is on the hot seat and might end up replaced if he fails to deliver a successful campaign in 2025.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Brent Venables and Oklahoma have to win this year or they could be lookin for a new head coach," Pate said on his show. "And I think that's fair. I think it's very fair. I don't know how you say otherwise. I mean he's had three years now, this will be his fourth year. There's no sanctions there. There have been some questionable hires..."

Ad

"You don't get to screw up multiple coordinator hires at this level. You just don't get to do it. The stakes are too high. The pay is too high... I don't think anyone is saying playoff or bust. But they better be noticeably improved this year. "(TS- 7:19)

Ad

Before Venables, the Sooners won four consecutive Big 12 titles under Lincoln Riley. They last made a playoff appearance during the 2019 season when they lost to LSU in the Peach Bowl semifinal.

Oklahoma insider criticises Brent Venables over poor performance

On Tuesday, insider Eddie Radosevich made an appearance on the 'Craig & Company' podcast. He spoke about Brent Venables' stint with the Sooners so far.

Ad

Radosevich said that the team's performances have been disappointing. He also criticised the head coach of his underwhelming SEC debut last year.

"It's really kind of interesting because I think going into his fourth season, obviously, 6-7, in two of the last three years has been a disappointment," Radosevich said. "It's been a big disappointment for Oklahoma.

"And with everything that went into last year and the move to the SEC and that first run through... Texas getting to a college football playoff semifinal in back-to-back seasons, it's kind of raised expectations even more than they usually are for Oklahoma football, and it hasn't gone well." (TS-3:03)

Ad

The Sooners begin their 2025 campaign with a game against Illinois State. It is scheduled to be played on August 30 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Oklahoma Sooners Fan? Check out the latest Sooners depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.