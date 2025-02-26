"You gotta get a big hit to get in": Shilo Sanders passes on his baton of headache gang to Colorado standout

Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders is gearing up for the 2025 NFL draft. The safety spent the past two seasons playing for the Colorado Buffaloes and now looks forward to beginning his professional career along with his brother and quarterback Shedeur.

Ad

Before he leaves Boulder for good, Shilo has one more thing to take care of. The brand "Headache Gang" came to fruition as his brainchild during his stint with the Jackson State Tigers. It became a trademark of his taking hard-hitting plays on the gridiron.

In a video he posted on his YouTube on Wednesday, Shilo decided to pass on the baton of continuing the "Headache Gang" brand in Boulder to linebacker Gage Goldberg. He is the son of former WWE star Bill Goldberg, who committed to the Buffs in January 2024.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the video, Shilo teaches Gage the process of accessing the headache gang membership.

"Control headed game bro, it restarts every year," Shilo said. "So make sure when spring comes, you gotta get a big hit to get into headache gang. Nobody's just automatically in. But it's up to you now bro."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shilo recorded 137 tackles, 1.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and one interception touchdown for the Buffs.

Last season, the safety tallied 67 total tackles to help Coach Prime's team to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. However, he saw sparse time on the field because of an injury in the second game of the season.

Unlike his quarterback brother, Shilo is not considered a top prospect in this year's NFL draft. He didn't even get an invite to the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis as questions and doubts arose about his ability to make it big professionally.

Ad

Shilo Sanders calls out DBs and safeties at the Combine after not receiving an invitation

More than 300 players were invited to this year's Scouting Combine. Coach Prime's team saw four players receive invitations, Shedeur Sanders, two-way star Travis Hunter, wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr.

On Thursday, Shilo Sanders released a video on his YouTube showcasing his preparations for the upcoming Colorado Pro Day. In the video, he also took a subtle jab at the other defensive backs and safeties invited to the Combine who arguably has worse stats than him on the field.

Ad

"Yeah, but bro, there's a lot of people," Shilo said. "You all wanna talk junk about me, the haters. All right, before y'all be hating, y'all got to look at everybody that was invited. All the safeties, the DBs and compare them to me. Let me know. Let me know if I'm tripping. I got a resume bro." (TS-0:55 onwards)

Ad

Shilo Sanders is partnering up with Zybek Sports, the Combine's official 40-yard dash timer for the past 13 years. The safety plans to track his own 40 time with Zybek Sports during the Buffs' upcoming Pro Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place