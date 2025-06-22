"You have lost your mind" - CFB fans react as Shilo Sanders gets bold praise from WWE legend Ric Flair

Former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders does not typically get as much attention as other members of his family. His father, Coach Deion Sanders, gets more attention than anyone else as a former NFL superstar. His brother, QB Shedeur Sanders, gets more attention as the more exciting prospect between the two brothers.

While Shilo does not get as much attention as his family members, he is still a strong football player. On Saturday, WWE legend Ric Flair took a picture with Shilo Sanders and posted it on his X account. In the caption, he praised Shilo for being one of the nicest people he has ever met.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy LINK For A Man That Can Have An Ego Bigger Than God, You Are The Most Handsome & Nicest Man I Have Ever Met In My Entire Life. @ShiloSanders , The Son Of @DeionSanders , Thank You For The Couple Of Hours We Had Together. In My Mind In Tampa Right Now, @TomBrady Is Gone, So You Are Absolutely The Man! WOOOOO!

After this was posted, fans had some interesting reactions in the comments.

"You have lost your mind," one fan wrote.

"Whooooooo, to be the man, you gotta beat the man. Listen, up punk! Whether you like it or don't like it, learn tooooo Love it! Cause I'm the best thing going down! Whoooo," one fan commented.

"Yes, Shilo Sanders and the one and only NATURE BOY Ric Flair. WOOOOO! I so love it!!!!! Life is really good right now!" one fan added.

Some fans joked that Ric Flair has Shilo confused with his brother, Shedeur, in the comments.

"You're confusing him with his brother. This one plays safety," one fan wrote.

"Ric, you do know that Shilo is. DB on Shadeur is the QB right?" one fan commented.

"I don't see nothing But Two GOATS," one fan added.

Shilo Sanders earns praise from a Tampa Bay Buccaneers star

Shilo Sanders was not selected in the 2025 NFL draft. As a result, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent after the draft concluded. As an undrafted player out of college, Sanders is not guaranteed to have a roster spot in the 2025 season. However, he has been performing well in camp and getting attention from important members of the Bucs.

In early June, Sanders was raised by Tampa Bay Buccaneers star safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

"He plays hard, he works hard," Winfield said. "He really wants to learn and improve his game, so that's something that you really admire from someone coming in who wants to learn and actually play this game."

Winfield knows what it is like to play with expectations from a former pro father. Winfield's father, Antoine Winfield Sr, played in the NFL from 1999 to 2013.

