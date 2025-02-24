"You are a ray of sunshine": Fans shower Deion Sanders with love over his powerful story of bouncing back in life

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been through many hardships in life. These struggles have helped to shape him into the man he is today. Besides his skills in developing young football talent, Coach Prime is also known as a god-fearing and philosophical man who always shares personal stories about struggles and success with his fans.

On Sunday, Deion Sanders took to social media with another powerful story. In a video he shared on Instagram, he is on a morning jog while talking about one of the toughest times in his life.

During his time with Jackson State in 2022, he suffered from a life-threatening blood clot in the femoral artery. He had just come out of surgery to fix an inflamed nerve and a dislocated toe. To save his life, doctors had to amputate Deion Sanders' big left toe and second toe.

He used this story to educate fans that you can still bounce back in life no matter how tough the hardships are.

"Oh thank you Lord! Why am I praising? Cause I remember, just a few years back I was laying up in the hospital. ... Nine surgeries back to back to back ... I didn't even know where I was," Coach Prime said. "But God sustained me. And I understood at that time when I was on my bed that I love what's conditional."

"It was based on wins and losses. But I didn't trip...Nine surgeries later, and two amputations, and guess what, God still got me. God still has me magnified. Let me look over my shoulder and let me remember those times. Ain't there nobody but you, Lord."

Moved by his passionate words, fans took to the comment section to share their love for Coach Prime.

"Love you Deion. You are a ray of sunshine," one fan said.

"Keep on Preaching Coach. Scream that testimony to the hills. God is good. When man says no God says yes he will live," another fan commented.

Comments on Coach Prime's post (Instagram/@deionsanders)

"You got me screaming out thank you Jesus!" this fan stated.

"YES coach I give all my praise and glory to JESUS CHRIST he has never let me down," another fan wrote.

Comments on Coach Prime's post (Instagram/@deionsanders)

"Amen thank you for your testimony my brother," this fan commented.

"Amen good brother!!" one fan said.

Comments on Coach Prime's post (Instagram/@deionsanders)

Deion Sanders comes back strong after 11 surgeries and toe amputations

Last year in January, Deion Sanders was up and running back on his feet after the surgeries to treat his blot clotting problems on his thighs. To celebrate his rehabilitation, he shared a video of himself jogging around at the Colorado Buffaloes' indoor practice facility.

Coach Prime accompanied the post with a caption where he expressed his gratitude to God for making him healthy again.

"DAY 7! I got mine. Today was the 1st day I really jogged since my 11 SURGERIES due to my Blood Clots in my legs & thighs. Thank you God," Coach Prime wrote.

His comeback from such a difficult period also potentially influenced how the Buffs played during the 2024 season. They finished with a 9-4 campaign in the Big 12 while making their first bowl appearance since 2020.

Deion Sanders and his team will now be looking to improve upon these statistics and be a contender for the playoffs this year.

