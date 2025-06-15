 "You're a grown man" "No wonder we're losing every recruit": Fans rip Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin over latest social media post

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin shared an interesting post on social media on Saturday. He is known to be quite active on social media despite his offseason preparations with the team.

Ad

Lane Kiffin shared a photo of a picture frame with a Gen-Z inscription on it. The snippet showcases him making a heart gesture with another anonymous person in the post. The quote on the post read:

"BAD A*S B***HES CLAP FOR BAD A*S B***HES"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans were concerned with the Ole Miss coach's fascination with the Gen-Z culture and criticized Kiffin for his post.

"No wonder we're losing every recruit. Imagine being an offensive lineman that puts their body on the line every weekend clashing with titans and your prospective future coach is posting this s**t. Unbelievable," one fan commented.

"You're a grown a*s man," another fan said.

Ad

"I can't keep defending you coach," this fan wrote.

"Head coach of a college football team btw," another fan said sarcastically.

"Lane, this is really gay dude," this fan said.

"Ah, one day it's about God, the next his true self, SATAN," one fan commented.

This year will be Lane Kiffin's sixth season with the Ole Miss Rebels. He took over as the head coach in 2020 and has a 44-18 record with the program. Last season, the Rebels finished 10-3 and a Gator Bowl victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

Ad

Despite winning three bowl games, Kiffin has not made a playoff appearance with the Rebels. After missing out on qualifying for the 12-team playoffs last season. Kiffin called out the format and criticized the system, demanding a few changes.

Lane Kiffin expresses joy after daughter Presley's high school graduation

The Ole Miss coach enjoyed a memorable family moment earlier this month. Kiffin's youngest daughter, Presley, graduated from Mater Dei High School as she gears up for her collegiate journey.

Ad

Kiffin shared a moment from Presley's graduation ceremony on social media. He shared a photo of her from the convocation ceremony as she arrived on stage to receive her degree.

Presley Kiffin has already made up her mind about her college career. She committed to her dad's former program, the USC Trojans, to play volleyball as a part of the recruiting class of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More