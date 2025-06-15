 "You're a grown man" "No wonder we're losing every recruit": Fans rip Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin over latest social media post

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin shared an interesting post on social media on Saturday. He is known to be quite active on social media despite his offseason preparations with the team.
Lane Kiffin shared a photo of a picture frame with a Gen-Z inscription on it. The snippet showcases him making a heart gesture with another anonymous person in the post. The quote on the post read:
"BAD A*S B***HES CLAP FOR BAD A*S B***HES"
Fans were concerned with the Ole Miss coach's fascination with the Gen-Z culture and criticized Kiffin for his post.
"No wonder we're losing every recruit. Imagine being an offensive lineman that puts their body on the line every weekend clashing with titans and your prospective future coach is posting this s**t. Unbelievable," one fan commented.
"You're a grown a*s man," another fan said.
"I can't keep defending you coach," this fan wrote.
"Head coach of a college football team btw," another fan said sarcastically.
"Lane, this is really gay dude," this fan said.
"Ah, one day it's about God, the next his true self, SATAN," one fan commented.
This year will be Lane Kiffin's sixth season with the Ole Miss Rebels. He took over as the head coach in 2020 and has a 44-18 record with the program. Last season, the Rebels finished 10-3 and a Gator Bowl victory over the Duke Blue Devils.
Despite winning three bowl games, Kiffin has not made a playoff appearance with the Rebels. After missing out on qualifying for the 12-team playoffs last season. Kiffin called out the format and criticized the system, demanding a few changes.
Lane Kiffin expresses joy after daughter Presley's high school graduation
The Ole Miss coach enjoyed a memorable family moment earlier this month. Kiffin's youngest daughter, Presley, graduated from Mater Dei High School as she gears up for her collegiate journey.
Kiffin shared a moment from Presley's graduation ceremony on social media. He shared a photo of her from the convocation ceremony as she arrived on stage to receive her degree.
Presley Kiffin has already made up her mind about her college career. She committed to her dad's former program, the USC Trojans, to play volleyball as a part of the recruiting class of 2025.
