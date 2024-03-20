"You supposed to throw me in too": Deion Sanders' son, Shilo, pokes fun at dad for not being mentioned in book tour interview

Shilo Sanders is one of the sons of NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders.

Shilo and his brother Shedeur play under their father in Colorado.

Deion is on a nationwide media tour to help promote his new book. This media tour gave him a spot on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Deion's appearance on the show was the subject of a conversation between Shilo and his father in a short film produced by one of Sanders's sons, Deion Jr.

"I watched you do the show with Jimmy (Fallon)... He asked you about Shedeur.. You supposed to throw me in too" (6:55), Shilo told his dad.

Shilo is a safety for the Colorado Buffaloes and had a fairly good 2023 season, recording 54 tackles and one interception. He was a high point on a Buffaloes' defense that struggled at times.

His brother Shedeur is the starting quarterback for the Buffaloes. He may be a first-round (or even a top 10) draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

How will both players fare in 2024?

Shilo Sanders and Shedeur Sanders in 2024

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders will enter their final year with their father's Colorado program before entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Both had good seasons in 2023, but that didn't help the Buffaloes have a winning season. The team ended the year with a 4-8 record overall and only one win in the PAC-12.

But this year, Shilo and Shedeur will have to perform even better than last season.

They should improve their draft stock, but the Buffaloes are now in the Big 12. This means they will face an opposition stronger than the typical PAC-12 team.

