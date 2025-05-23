"You trippin bro": Arch Manning fans trash ex-Georgia QB for scathing jibe at Texas fame & Quinn Ewers

Arch Manning spent the past two seasons as a backup for the Texas Longhorns. During the 2024 season, he got the chance to start in two games owing to Quinn Ewers' injury. Manning showcased his talents, leaving fans wanting more. With Ewers gone in the seventh round of this year's draft, there are a lot of expectations from Arch ahead of his first season as QB1.

However, former Georgia QB Aaron Murray is still doubtful about Arch Manning's talent. Rivals.com shared a social media clip of the retired quarterback sharing his thoughts about the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning.

Aaron Murray questioned why Arch did not start ahead of Quinn Ewers if he was so talented. Murray is not sold on Manning as a top-tier talent and questioned his success with the Longhorns this upcoming season.

"Quinn Ewers had a disappointing season, and it reflected on his draft stock," Murray said. "If you are so good and everyone has you projected number one pick in the draft come 2026, why in the hell are you not playing above a seventh-round quarterback?"

"Why was Arch not playing? That rubs me the wrong way a little bit. And then you watch the tape. Yeah it looks good...I wouldn't say it looks incredible, it doesn't scream first round talent."

Fans were not happy with Murray's take on Arch Manning and trashed the former NFL QB in the comments.

"You trippin bro!!" one fan commented.

"Redshirt freshman over a 3yr starter who went to the CFP the year before...good job farming clicks tho," another fan said.

Comments on the post/ @rivalsdotcom

"Aaron Murray selling insurance"," this fan stated.

"Certified clown," another fan wrote.

"This guy clearly has no idea Mannings had this planned to the T," one fan commented.

Comments on the post/ @rivalsdotcom

Last season, Arch Manning saw time in 10 games for the Longhorns. He finished his redshirt freshman campaign passing for 939 yards and nine TDs while rushing for 108 yards and four TDs.

CFB analyst believes Arch Manning will be the face of college football in 2025

On May 8, On3's J.D. PicKell shared his analysis of Manning ahead of his first season as a proper starting quarterback for the Longhorns. He believes that if Arch lives up to the hype surrounding him, then he will inevitably become the face of college football in 2025,

"Arch Manning will be unavoidable if hype meets delivery," PicKell said. "I think Arch Manning having success in 2025, even if he doesn't have, like, ridiculous numbers, if he plays well and Texas is good, both thing that I think will happen..will become the face of college football here in 2025 now. (TS-5:45 onwards)

Steve Sarkisian and his team competed in both the conference title game and the playoff during their debut in the SEC. Unfortunately, they lost to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl playoff semifinals. Only time will tell if Arch can lead the program to its first national championship since 2005.

