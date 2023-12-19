"You’ve gone through three or four of em" - Deion Sanders changing multiple partners draws severe comparisons to his lifetime contract extension plans

Deion Sanders was lambasted in the Coach JB Show with Big Smitty for his lack of commitment to teams, institutions, partners and just about anything. Former Baltimore Ravens and St. Louis Rams center Jason Brown went on the YouTube show and said the following about the Colorado coach.

“At the end of the day, there’s no lifetime thing," Brown said. "There’s no lifetime thing. You can’t even keep your wife. Deion, you can’t even keep your wife, homie.

"No offense or not, I’m just telling you, you’ve gone through three or four of em. How you gonna keep a lifetime deal at a f**** university?”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Brown was referring to Prime ending his relationship with long-time partner Tracey Edmonds earlier this year. This is the third long-term relationship that Sanders ended after divorcing Carolyn Chambers and Pilar Sanders. Although they were together for over a decade, Edmonds and Sanders were never married.

Deion Sanders refused to consider a lifetime contract

Earlier in the season, when Deion Sanders's job at Boulder was being hailed as the biggest turnaround for a program in the history of college football, it was suggested that the coach should sign a lifetime contract with the school. When asked about the possibility, Sanders immediately shut down the idea

“That’s a wonderful gesture. I love it. But I’m smart enough to know and old and wise enough to know that that can flip on you instantaneously, the fan only blows when you hot. My mama said that. Not me. So if y’all want to get mad, get mad at my mama,” Sanders said.

Deion Sanders has been lambasted throughout his career for not sticking too long anywhere. Back in his time in the NFL, he made a name for himself by leaving the San Francisco 49ers for the Dallas Cowboys in what was an uncommon move for the 90s. While coaching the Jackson State Tigers, he made several statements vowing to stay with the school for the long term, just for him to leave for Colorado before his contract was up.

In Coach Prime's defense, a lifetime deal would be a first for college football, and it wouldn't be an intelligent idea for either coach or the school.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season