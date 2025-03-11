"You've got 15 practices to show it": Colorado coach Robert Livingston sends a clear message to upcoming leaders in Coach Prime's Buffaloes

Colorado football is entering a new era under Coach Prime, and expectations are sky-high. The Buffs will be without their superstars, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, in the 2025 season, but the fans would like an upgrade on last season's 9-4 record anyway.

Spring practice has already started in Boulder, and the Buffs are refining their roster. Players are being pushed to prove they belong. The coaching staff is making it clear: Every practice counts, and every rep matters.

"You've got 15 practices to show it," Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston told his players in a video posted by Reach The People Media's YouTube channel on Tuesday.

“We coaches, right, we see a lot better than we hear. You can tell us, 'Hey coach, I'm going to be that guy for you.' The beauty of college football 2025 is there's a bunch of new faces here. Right, go take your opportunity, take your shot, that's why you're here."

Livingston will be getting a brand new room for the safety position. Several safeties are not coming back.

"I'm excited to see who will take that next step," Livingston said (Timestamp: 1:30). "Right, I see the game through the safety position. I'm always going to be the toughest on that room."

The Buffaloes will have a lot to prove in 2025, but Livingston’s message is simple for the defensive corps: show up, put in the work and make your mark.

Coach Prime leads Colorado’s first spring practice with energy

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was all energetic in the team's first spring practice. He will be determined to build a strong roster to replace the likes of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders for their off-field qualities and also in terms of their leadership skills before the 2025 season kicks off.

"We have a better team than we had last year, and we're going to prove it this spring," Sanders said in a video uploaded by Well Off Media (Timestamp: 1:50). "We're going to be so much (more) disciplined. (We were) dead last in penalties last season. We will not have that, and that starts today."

During practice, the players worked on drills, speed and teamwork. Sanders and his staff gave clear instructions and encouraged the team to push harder.

