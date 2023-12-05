"You've been a true blessing" - Deion Sanders lets his true feelings for Tracey Edmonds known

Deion Sanders has gracefully embraced the end of his 11-year-old relationship with Tracey Edmonds. He replied wholeheartedly after Edmonds posted the news of their separation on Instagram. Sanders described his true feelings for his former partner in the comment, showcasing the friendship and affection the two have for one another.

"Love you, Tracey," Sanders wrote, "and you've been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we've shared and the laughs we've had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother."

"God bless you with every endeavor and every step you take. You are her. Tracey-Mack !"

The news about them dating started making rounds back in 2012. Sanders and Edmonds were among those rare couples unanimously admired by the fans. They also got engaged in 2019 and were active on social media to share their lives with their fans. However, the recent unexpected news has shocked everyone; the entire situation feels surreal to them.

Edmonds broke the news on her Instagram on behalf of the couple. This is what her caption read:

"To everyone who has been there for us, supported us and shown us love... We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life as friends and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other and appreciation for the time we've shared together. Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us all these years. We love you and appreciate you so much."

How did Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds end up dating each other?

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds, 56, met at a premiere in 2012, where they conversed for the first time. Sanders was so impressed by Edmonds that he wanted her to produce a reality show called Deion's Family Playbook. During the work of the show, the two started to develop feelings for each other. Soon, the two started dating. This was the Colorado Buffalo coach's third relationship, previously having married twice.

After 12 years of commitment, the couple called off their engagement. This has left fans, even NFL players and College Football players in shock.