Deion Sanders had a tough debut season with the Colorado Buffaloes, and it just got tougher. According to Sports Illustrated, Sanders and longtime fiancee Tracey Edmonds have broken up. The split sparked a surge of jokes and blowback from the sports community. Here's a look at some of the comments:

The most common jokes were about the offensive line not being able to protect the relationship, adding a loss to Deion Sanders' record for the 2023 season, and joking that the coach lost Edmonds to the transfer portal.

How well did Deion Sanders do in 2023?

Deion Sanders coaches at Colorado v Utah

Sanders came into a program that needed a lot of work. The Colorado Buffaloes were coming off one of the worst years in school history. In 2022, the team went 1-11 in overall record and 1-8 in conference play. Coming into a program with a .083 win percentage sets the bar quite low but the difficulty sky high.

Essentially, Sanders was tasked with building the team from scratch, reshaping the culture, and ultimately, positively changing the final record. This year, the Buffaloes finished with a 4-8 record and a 1-8 record in conference play. In overall record, it was a slight bump but still far below what many fans expected and braced for.

Sanders added a few wins outside the conference but still failed at the same level as predecessors Karl Dorrell and Mike Sanford. Zooming out to the big picture, aside from the added attention from his arrival, the product blends in with the majority of the seasons the team has delivered going back to the early 2000s.

The team's only positive year, putting their 4-2 record in the Covid-19 season aside, was in 2016 when they went 10-4 overall. Aside from that season, the team has finished under .500 every season since 2006.

As Deion Sanders might say, it is going to take more than a year to build the "Alabama Crimson Tide."

The first goal for Sanders has been locating his own version of Jalen Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa. He might have something with Shaeder Sanders, who threw for 27 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

However, it is clear he's going to need more as the Colorado Buffaloes finished last in the Pac-12 with a six-game losing streak. Many believe the team needs a reworked offensive line and a rebuilt defense. With the offseason now underway, Sanders needs to rebuild more than just his life at home.