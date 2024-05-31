Youtuber Eric Ray declares Alabama’s QB Jalen Milroe 'hard to tackle' in the new EA Sports CFB 25 game

YouTube game reviewer Eric Ray has hailed the digital version of Alabama QB Jalen Milroe over his strength in the new EA Sports College Football 25 game. A gamer by profession, Ray provided in-depth reviews of the Madden series. He got early access to college football’s highly anticipated game to test it out.

Ray described playing with Milroe as exhilarating, highlighting his top-end speed and quick acceleration:

“When I was playing with him, and I would take off running, you feel that top-end speed, you feel the acceleration in just how he kind of picks up that speed. He can pull away from the defense and just how quickly he’s able to kind of stop and make people miss.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The YouTuber couldn’t believe Milroe's agility and how it enhances gameplay. He added:

“If you’re not a good user, you really feel the power of somebody like Jalen Milroe because he’s that much harder to tackle than a lesser guy because he’s just so quick and so shifty.”

Expand Tweet

Fans are eagerly awaiting the July 19, 2024, release of EA Sports College Football 25. The game is returning after a decade-long gap and has already generated excitement with its cover and trailer.

Also read: Top 10 dynamic CFB QBs to watch out for ahead of 2024 season ft. Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe finds himself on EA Sports College Football 25 cover

EA Sports College Football 25 revealed its deluxe edition cover athletes and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is among the standout athletes featured. The PlayStation Store sneak peek showed six top players with their backs turned, displaying only their jerseys.

Milroe, along with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, and Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter, formed the final row of the group. Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck were also spotted.

Expand Tweet

In the foreground, two more players in USC and Notre Dame jerseys added to the intrigue of the fans. While the names of athletes aren't visible, jersey numbers suggested USC’s tight end Kade Eldridge and Notre Dame’s wideout Jayden Harrison might be featured.

The inclusion of Milroe on the cover bodes well with his rising star power. Fans eagerly anticipate the game's July 2024 release, ready to lead their favorite teams to victory.

Also read: "That's how you know he's hot": Jalen Milroe says when Nick Saban goes 'kiss my a*s'. then he is in a bad mood