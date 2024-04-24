NFL Draft 2024: 3 Texas Stars who could be drafted in Round 1

The Texas Longhorns are fresh off a 12-2 season with a trip to the NCAA College Football Playoffs. There are a number of players from Texas who are prepared to take the next step in their career and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Former Texas running back Bijan Robinson was the program's only player taken in the first round last year. The Longhorns have a few players who are hopeful to hear their names called in the first round this year.

Here's a look at three standout players from Texas who could be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Three Texas stars who could be drafted in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Texas DL Byron Murphy II is expected to be a first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

#1 Byron Murphy II, DT

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II was the leader on the Longhorns defensive line last season on their run to the NCAA College Football Playoff. Murphy has first-round NFL talent with his ability to get into the backfield in a flash.

Murphy has excellent pass-rushing ability with quick hands and an elite combination of strength and balance. He has a pro-ready frame as a rookie and has a multitude of rush techniques that he has mastered.

Murphy has room for improvement when working against strength on the offensive line and doesn't have exceptional length. However, these setbacks in his game are considered minor, and for that reason, Murphy could easily find himself as a top-20 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He played three seasons at Texas and had the best season of his career last year. He finished the 2023 season with 29 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. His ability to wreak havoc in the backfield for offenses was on full display all season and is a big reason that he's such a highly rated prospect.

#2 Xavier Worthy, WR

Receiver Xavier Worthy is one of the two Texas receivers expected to be taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Worthy has incredible speed and will be a down-field threat for NFL defenses.

Worthy has work to do when getting off the line of scrimmage and with his ability to get through press coverage. His overall strength has been a small concern, but it's something he could improve on at the next level to make him a top wideout.

He's expected to be a late first-round selection by either the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills are looking to add depth to their receiving core after the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are looking for a player who could emerge as the number one option for Patrick Mahomes as a down-field threat.

Worthy played three seasons at Texas. Although he finished last season with just five touchdowns, he had over 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career. He led the Longhorns receiving core in 2023 with 1,014 yards and 11 touchdowns.

#3 Adonai Mitchell, WR

Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell has drawn comparisons with players like George Pickens and could be another player to watch out for in the first round of the draft. Mitchell is a speedy receiver with an impressive catch radius who can bring in passes from many angles.

Mitchell has room for improvement with his route running and run blocking if he wants to be a top receiver in the NFL. His aggressiveness down the field has also been questioned by scouts, but he possesses all the necessary tools to be elite at the next level.

He's projected to be a late first-round draft selection and could fall to a team like the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs, who are looking to increase their depth at receiver and give Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes more down-field threats.

Mitchell began his career at Georgia, where he played two seasons with the Bulldogs. After an injury forced him to play only six games in 2022, he transferred to Texas last season. In 2023, he was second on the team in receiving yards with 845 and led the Longhorns with 11 touchdown receptions.

Will the Longhorns have three first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft? Let us know your draft predictions in the comments below.

