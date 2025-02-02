NFL insider brushes off Deion Sanders' threat about Travis Hunter to NFL teams ahead of the 2025 Draft

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, Colorado's Travis Hunter, is one of the most hyped players in this year's Draft and is expected to go anywhere from the No.1 to No. 4 pick.

One of Hunter's most unique qualities is his ability to play both cornerback and wide receiver. Many analysts even praise Deion Sanders for allowing Hunter to explore both sides of his talents throughout his career at Colorado.

One of the major concerns surrounding Hunter's NFL career is whether the team he joins will allow him to play on both sides of the ball, as Deion Sanders did.

To ensure they understood, Coach Prime sent a straightforward message to NFL teams, reminding them that Hunter still has a year of eligibility left in college. He hinted that if they don't give him the right opportunities, he can return to Colorado.

Rich Eisen reacted to this statement, saying there is no way Hunter would go back to Boulder.

"If you don’t play him both ways… and your offense is struggling, and you’re a head coach, and you’re best offensive weapon is standing next to you on the sideline, how’s that going to play? That resonates with me. He could not be more right about that,” Eisen said

Travis Hunter expresses gratitude for Shedeur Sanders

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders share a special bond and have seen a lot of ups and downs together.

Their friendship started at Jackson State and lasted throughout their Colorado years and is still going strong.

During an interview that took place in September 2024 with "Clutch Sports", Travis Hunter gave fans an insight into his relationship with the Colorado quarterback.

"Shedeur and I have been playing together for a few years now and we have built a relationship where we can just give each other a look and know what that means," Travis Hunter said.

"He knows that whenever he throws the ball, I will be there to catch it, and having that relationship as a receiver with a quarterback is unique. On and off the field, he is a leader and always looks to bring out the best in those around him."

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 24 to April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

