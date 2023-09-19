Nick Chubb Georgia Injury: What happened to Browns RB while at UGA?

Nick Chubb's 2023 NFL season came to a close earlier than expected. The Browns running back was taken off Monday's encounter between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a horrific knee injury that tore several ligaments. He had to be taken off the field in the injured car, due to his inability to walk.

The injury was on the same knee he dislocated in 2015 while playing college football for the Georgia Bulldogs. The incident occurred in a Week 6 encounter against the Tennessee Volunteers. That year, he was also prevented from playing the rest of the season.

The previous week, in a game versus Alabama, he tied Hershel Walker's of 13 consecutive 100-yard games. He was unable to break the record, as he not only missed the following game but was also prevented from playing the rest of the season.

Nick Chubb's Georgia career

Chubb, a Georgia native, was with the Bulldogs for four seasons from 2014 until 2017. His best season was without a doubt his freshman year. That season, he earned the SEC Freshman of the Year Award and First Team All-SEC Honors.

That year, he achieved his career-high stats with 1,547 with 14 touchdowns. It is important to point out that while he played 13 games, he only started in eight of them, which makes his production all the more impressive. The Bulldogs closed the season with a Belk Bowl victory over Louisville in which Chubb earned the MVP award, with 266 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

As a freshman, he was also a consistent receiver and recorded 213 yards with two touchdowns.

Nick Chubb's second season was cut short due to injury, and he only recorded 747 rushing yards that year. He would return for the 2016 season, the first one under Kirby Smart, and he achieved 1,130 rushing yards with eight touchdowns. The 8-5 Bulldogs closed the year with a Victory Bowl win over TCU.

In his senior year, he would come the closest to recovering his freshman form as he ran for 1,345 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns. For his efforts, he earned Second Team All-SEC Honors. That year Kirby Smart's Bulldogs won the SEC Championship and the Rose Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff. In the end, they lost to Alabama in the final and Nick Chubb only featured as a halfback.

Chubb was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.