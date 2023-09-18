Has Kirby Smart won an SEC championship at Georgia? Taking a closer look at the CFB coach's professional career

Kirby Smart-coached Georgia Bulldogs are ruling college football, having won back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022 and now leading the AP Poll in the third week of the 2023 season.

Kirby Smart has revolutionized the program since he took the head coaching job in 2016, possibly creating a Southeastern Conference dynasty successor to Nick Saban's Alabama.

In seven seasons at Athens, Smart has brought two national championships, two Southeastern Conference titles and five SEC East Division titles. He won three SEC Coach of the Year awards in 2017, 2021 and 2022, and the George Munger Award in 2017.

Smart has only been a head coach at Georgia, having held various coaching staff positions since 1999. He most famously was the assistant coach and defensive coordinator to Nick Saban at Alabama from 2007 until 2015.

As a head coach, Smart holds an 84-15 record, having had a winning record during every season he has been at Georgia.

Kirby Smart's career before Georgia

Kirby Smart actually started his coaching journey at Georgia, where he was an administrative assistant for the Bulldogs in 1999. From there, he went to Valdosta State, where he was a defensive backs coach in 2000 and a defensive coordinator in 2001.

Then, in 2002, Smart went to Florida State to pursue a Master's degree. While at FSU, he was a graduate assistant under legendary coach Bobby Bowden. After receiving his Master's Degree in 2023, Smart had his first spell under Saban as LSU's defensive backs coach for the 2004 season.

Smart spent the 2005 season back at Georgia as a running backs coach before leaving in 2006 for his only job in pro football. In the 2006 season, he was the safeties coach for the Miami Dolphins under Saban again.

When Saban left Miami for Tuscaloosa in 2007, Smart followed suit and joined the Crimson Tide as an assistant coach. Later, he would be promoted to defensive coordinator.

In his time at Alabama, Kirby Smart helped the Crimson Tide win four national titles and was awarded the Broyles Award in 2009. The Broyles Award is given to the best assistant coach in college football.