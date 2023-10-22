Nick Saban Alabama contract: How much does Crimson Tide HC make? Salary, bonuses, and more

Nick Saban arrived at Alabama in 2007 after a stint that lasted two seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. He has since then established himself as the best coach in the college football landscape with the Crimson Tide, winning the national championship on six occasions.

Considering his exploits and achievements in the program, Saban is the highest-paid coach in college football. This is well-deserved by Saban as he continues to lead the Crimson Tide toward more success in the constantly evolving realm of college football.

Let’s take a look at the current paycheck of the Alabama coach.

What is Nick Saban’s salary at Alabama?

Nick Saban signed a new eight-year contract worth $93.6 million with Alabama in 2022. This places his average annual earnings in the deal at $11.7 million, making him the highest-paid in college football. The new deal also marked a significant increase in his earnings.

The new agreement with the Crimson Tide pays Saban an annual base salary of $305,000 in the eight years of the deal. It also has a talent fee worth $9,595,000 in the first year of the contract in 2022 and will increase annually by $400,000 till the end of the agreement in 2029.

If he were to be terminated without cause, Alabama would be obligated to pay Saban his full compensation for the subsequent 48 months as stipulated in his contract. This will be for the entire remaining duration of the contract if the termination occurs closer to its conclusion.

Nick Saban’s contract bonuses

The annual base salary and talent fee of Nick Saban’s contract do not include the target-based incentives and bonuses. The new deal has some lucrative bonuses, which could help the coach earn more each season based on the team's performance.

Alabama will pay Saban $75,000 if he appears in the SEC Championship game and $125,000 for winning it. He will also earn $60,000 for an appearance in any bowl game, $90,000 for a bowl game with an SEC tie-in and $200,000 for playing a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Securing a spot in the College Football Playoffs semifinals will earn Saban $400,000 and reaching the final will see Alabama pay him $600,000. More importantly, the veteran coach will receive $800,000 in bonuses if the Crimson Tide is crowned national champion.

The contract also has some perks, including 15 seated skybox seats, seven standing skybox tickets for each football home game, and 12 general admission tickets for each football home game.