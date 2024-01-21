Nick Saban first year at Alabama record: Former HC's 2007 stats, notable moments and achievements

Nick Saban will forever be remembered as one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. After a career that lasted 50 years and a head coaching gig that ran 33 years, Saban became a figure associated with the best of college football.

Saban spent most of his career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, leading the Crimson Tide to six national championships.

But it wasn't always like this. How did Saban's first season with Alabama go, and did he immediately impact the program?

Nick Saban's first year at Alabama

Saban joined the Alabama program in 2007 after leaving the Miami Dolphins of the NFL. He took over a Crimson Tide squad that had come off a six-win season.

Saban's first game in charge of Alabama was against the Western Carolina Catamounts, which the Crimson Tide easily won 52-6. This was followed by wins against the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In Week 4, Alabama faced its first ranked-opposition in the No. 16-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. It was a close game, in which the Bulldogs won in overtime. Bama lost their next matchup to ranked Florida State a week later.

In their final six games, the Crimson Tide only won two, which included a victory over Tennessee. Those four defeats came at the hands of state rivals Auburn, Saban's old team LSU, Mississippi State, and most embarrassing for him, Louisana Monroe, who came into the contest as massive underdogs.

Ultimately, Alabama would have a 6-6 record for the season, giving the school a spot in the Independence Bowl, where it defeated Colorado to go 7-6.

How much did Nick Saban make in his first year?

Saban was signed to an eight-year contract worth $32 million. In his first year, Saban made $4 million.

This made Saban, at the time, the highest-paid coach in college football, overtaking then-Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoop's salary of $3.45 million.

How long was Nick Saban at Alabama?

Nick Saban was the Alabama coach for 17 years. He started in 2007 and would stay in Tuscaloosa until his retirement at the beginning of 2024.

While he was at Alabama, Saban transformed the Crimson Tide into a national powerhouse. He led them to six national championships, nine SEC titles, four Heisman Trophy winners and many great NFL players. Overall, Saban won seven nattys, 11 SEC championships and a record of 292–71–1.

Saban's legacy will probably never be matched in college football. He was why many players decided to commit to the University of Alabama.

The Crimson Tide program would never be the same now that Saban has retired. New coach Kalen DeBoer will have a massive pair of shoes to fill and will be expected to carry on what Sabam started at this program 17 years ago.

