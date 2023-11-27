Nick Saban's 5 most emotional moments in 2023 ft. daughter Kristen and wife Miss Terry

It has been quite the ride for Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide this season. There were doubts and criticisms about his stint with Alabama after a dismal Week 2 loss at home to the Texas Longhorns.

But with the support of his wife Terry Saban and daughter Kristen, along with the performance of his team, Alabama finished the regular season with an 11-1 overall record (8-0 in the SEC) and will now face Georgia for the conference championship and a playoff spot.

Apart from the highs and lows with the team, Nick Saban also shared special moments with his family on and off the field. Let us take a look at the Alabama coach's five most emotional moments this year, including his wife and daughter.

Nick Saban's 5 most emotional moments

#1 Nick and his traditional kiss for Terry ahead of the Iron Bowl game

Alabama's regular season ended on a positive note as they secured a 10-game winning streak by defeating Auburn 27-24 in the Iron Bowl of Week 13. Jalen Milroe scored a 31-yard TD pass to Isaiah Bond in the dying moments of the game which proved to be the decider of the match.

Prior to the game, Nick Saban made his pre-game lap around Jordan-Hare Stadium. It concluded with the traditional kiss and hug for his wife, who has always been a constant supporter the team throughout the season.

#2 The Saban's hosted 15 players on Thanksgiving who did not have plans for the holidays

In a heart-warming moment, the Alabama coach stated in a press conference that this year's Thanksgiving included 15 players who "don't have a place to go" for the holidays.

Hosting players from the team on Thanksgiving has become a yearly tradition for the Saban household. This further helps the player and the coach bond in a natural environment rather than the high-stress settings of the football field.

#3 Terry Saban's lecture to her husband during the Mississippi State game

Nick Saban has been quite toned down on the sidelines this season. However, a video of him yelling and having a temper on the sideline during the Mississippi State game went viral on social media.

According to the Alabama coach, Terry Saban motivated him to show a little more aggression when his players were not performing well. It proved to be effective, as the Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 40-17.

#4 Kristen Saban hyped after Iron Bowl win

Nick Saban's daughter was visibly elated after Alabama won the Iron Bowl and succeeded in keeping their hopes of a playoff berth alive. She and his mother Terry Saban have been a part of almost every game this season.

After the Iron Bowl victory, Kristen shared a post on Instagram that contained heartwarming moments between her parents as well as cheering on the Crimson Tide after a hard-fought victory.

#5 Kristen continues the tradition of giving Nick Saban a lucky penny on Iron Bowl day

Nick Saban and his daughter have been keeping a tradition alive since 2004, where she gifts her father a lucky penny ahead of their game against Auburn.

This time, it looks like the lucky penny did its magic in the best way possible, as Jalen Milroe's stunning TD pass to Isaiah Bond proved to be the decisive score of the game in the final moments.