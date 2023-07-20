Nick Saban's Alabama reign vs. Tom Cruise's final "Mission Impossible" movie: Georgia fans make absurd comparison

In some quarters, Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is considered the best college football coach of all time. He is primarily known for his wildly successful stint at Alabama, where he has won six national championships.

With Saban about to enter year 16 at Bama, Georgia fans made the comparison between his reign and the evergreen "Mission Impossible" films starring Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise's seventh "Mission Impossible" movie, "Dead Reckoning: Part One," opened on July 12 and is anticipated to be one of this year's highest-grossing films.

His first "Mission Impossible" movie was released in 1996, and a second installment of the latest movie will be released in the future. That's much like Nick Saban's Alabama tenure will continue.

Dawg Sports @dawgsports Which will happen later: the release of Tom Cruise’s final Mission Impossible movie or Nick Saban’s last game as Alabama head coach?

Saban is faced with a huge rebuilding job after losing a significant portion of his players to the NFL draft and even some of his staff.

Alabama is expected to be lower than usual in preseason rankings, landing behind teams like Georgia and LSU, due to these factors.

Nick Saban's football legacy

Nick Saban has won seven national championships as a coach, the most in college football history. He has also coached 49 NFL first-round picks as a head coach.

He had a stint coaching the Miami Dolphins in the NFL for two seasons which ended with his first losing record (6-10) as a coach.

One of Saban's greatest achievements has been his coaching tree in Alabama nicknamed "the coach's car wash." This coaching tree has produced and redeemed several notable college football coaches.

The most successful one is Georgia Bulldogs coach, Kirby Smart, who has made them a powerhouse once again. He has won back-to-back national championships and is pursuing an unprecedented three-peat.

Not many coaches know how to beat Saban, but Auburn's Hugh Freeze has a 2-3 record against him, which should make for a spicy conference this season.

Former NFL wide receiver Chris Doering spoke about this potential storyline:

"To have a little more balance and a rivalry in the state of Alabama. You know what we know about Hugh Freeze? He knows how to beat Nick Saban. He's done it twice in his career."

During the SEC Media Days, Nick Saban said that he felt like he was 30 years old. He might just stick around as long as Tom Cruise is making "Mission Impossible" films.

