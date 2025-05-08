Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen drops 4-word message to celebrate son’s recent achievement

Nick Saban and his wife, Terry, have been married for over five decades and have two children, Nicholas and Kristen Saban.

Ad

Kristen Saban and her partner, Adam Setas, welcomed their son James in 2020. James is Nick Saban's first grandson, as he already had a granddaughter from his son Nicholas welcoming daughter Amelie with ex-wife Kelse Laney.

On Wednesday, Kristen Saban dropped a four-word message to celebrate her son's kindergarten graduation. She posted a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kindergarten, here we come! 🐾🎓👨🏼‍🎓"

According to People, Kristen Saban regularly shares updates about her son, moments with her father, and their continued involvement with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Nick Saban stays busy after coaching retirement

Nick Saban retired from coaching on Jan. 10, 2024. His retirement came after guiding the Alabama Crimson Tide to the CFP National football semifinals, where they lost against the Michigan Wolverines.

Following his retirement, Saban was hired by ESPN as a CFB analyst for College GameDay. The legendary collegiate head coach was tasked with bringing his years of experience to the booth alongside a host of talented anchors. It's important to note that Saban was a regular guest on Thursday editions of the "Pat McAfee Show" during his last season with the Crimson Tide.

Ad

In addition to his role on ESPN College GameDay, Saban contributes to the network's coverage of the NFL Draft and SEC Media Days. The coaching icon was a regular fixture on broadcasts in the 2024/25 college football season.

According to Athlon Sports, Nick Saban has bagged yet another high-profile appointment. The College Football Hall of Famer is all set to co-chair a commission on collegiate athletics that will work toward resolving the issues plaguing NCAA football. Saban will chair the committee alongside Texas Tech NIL collective founder Cody Campbell.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

How has Alabama fared post-Nick Saban?

As for the Alabama Crimson Tide, they had a mixed first season in a while without Coach Saban at the helm. The Crimson Tide posted a 9-3 regular-season record before losing to the Michigan Wolverines in a bowl game during Kalen DeBoer's first year in charge.

The Crimson Tide looked lost at times as they struggled to choose between being a run-first offense or an air-heavy program. With the 2025 campaign a few months away, Crimson Tide fans will look for a significantly better showing in DeBoer's second year in charge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!