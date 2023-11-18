Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban sends a powerful message to all Alabama players ahead of Week 12: “There’s no going back”

The Alabama Crimson Tide are on a roll and it's all thanks to a monumental coaching effort by Nick Saban. The coach has turned what was thought to be an average team into a potential world-beater in short order.

The Tide have a chance at making the college football playoffs spots. They clinched a place in the conference championship game with a blowout win against the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend.

Kristen Saban, Nick Saban's daughter typified the focus that has gripped Alabama in the last few weeks with her intense Instagram post aimed at the players.

The reel posted to her Alabama-centered account stresses focus and commitment from the players. It was captioned:

"No going back. #LANK."

How Nick Saban revitalized Alabama

After Alabama beat South Florida 17-3 in a limp performance just after getting schooled at the Bryant-Denny by Texas, the naysayers came out of the woodwork. The critics declared the end of the Crimson Tide's prospects.

Since then, the Tide have won eight straight games. They are now off to the SEC championship game against arch-rivals and reigning national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, in Atlanta on December 2.

Speaking to ESPN, Nick Saban explained how he revitalized his team after that unexpected loss early in the season and an uninspiring performance against South Florida.

"A lot of teams go the other way when something like that happens. This one didn't," Nick Saban said. "They stayed together, did the things we needed to do to get better, and we can still get better. That's what you love seeing in a team, that when you go through some hard times and you're not playing very well, that's when you take a step back and ask yourselves, 'How do we fix this?' This team has done that at every turn this season."

During his interview, Saban sounded relaxed and he even revealed the challenges that his team has faced this season. He added that the team's attitude has made it even more enjoyable to coach.

"The expectations don't really bother me. It's not like I walk around going, 'Oh s---, everybody thinks I'm supposed to win every game', because I think like that. That pressure is on myself, but it was hard sometimes to watch how it impacted the players. But this group has been fun. They have fun playing, and that makes it fun being around them and fun to coach," Saban added.

However, the next few weeks unfold for the Alabama Crimson Tide, the revival of the team under Saban has been an unexpected bonus to watch for Tide fans.