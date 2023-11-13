Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shares a delightful moment with mom vibing on Charlie Puth's music after Alabama win [WATCH]

Kristen Saban has her own way of celebrating Alabama's success. The Crimson Tide registered a thumping win over the Kentucky Wildcats in week 11 on Saturday. With the victory, Nick Saban's boys have crossed their first hurdle on their quest of reclaiming the national championship title later in the season.

Alabama has set up the SEC championship clash with two-time defending national champions the Georgia Bulldogs. To mark the occasion, the daughter of Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared a special moment with her mom Terry Saban in the stadium. They were both seen vibing on the music of Charlie Puth.

Here is the video of Kristen Saban dancing on a Charlie Puth hit after Alabama booked their place for the big day in Atlanta.

“See you in Atlanta,” Kristen sent a message to all the fans through the caption of the video. Puth’s hit Betty Boop can be heard playing in the background of the video.

This isn't all she said after the big Alabama Crimson Tide win. Kristen also sent a four-word message to the team just after thd game, professing her love for the players and the program. The team has come a long way from being strugglers at the start of the season to winning the SEC West title.

The win against the Kentucky Wildcats has shown that the team has found its groove when they needed the most. And a big chunk of the credit for it goes to head coach Nick Saban and QB Jalen Milroe.

Kristen Saban's QB1, Jalen Milroe, showing great promise

Alabama had lost their QB1 Bryce Young at the end of last season. So the team did struggle to find the right playstyle for a while. And that showed during their performances earlier in the season, where they had to grind the results in most cases. The Tide even lost an early game to the Texas Longhorns and most fans thought it wouldn't be their year.

The team is now 9-1 at the end of week 11 and recently defeated Kentucky in what can be termed as a 49-21 blowout. Jalen Milroe threw three touchdowns in the game and scored another three on foot.

Kristen Saban had full confidence in him since the start, even proclaiming him as her QB1 after his performance in week 8 against rivals Tennessee Volunteers.