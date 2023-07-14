Northwestern parents mad at admin after Pat Fitzgerald firing "It's been a sh*t show"

It has been a turbulent week at Northwestern amid reactions over hazing allegations and the firing of coach Pat Fitzgerald. Over the past few days, Wildcats fans, school officials, coaching staff and players have reacted. An important section of the stakeholders in the whole matter are the parents.

Both victims and perpetrators of the hazing acts are students entrusted by their parents to the school’s care. Parents may be angry to find out an institution they trusted with the safety of their children couldn’t protect them. Although Fitzgerald’s firing might have placated them, that seems not to be the case.

Many parents who spoke with the Wildcat Report, which covers Northwestern, seem unsatisfied with Fitzgeral’s firing. Their fiercest anger is against the administration of the school’s handling of the case. They are especially not happy with the athletic director, Dr. Derrick Gragg.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In their opinion, the entire issue has more to do with the failure of the administration than anything else. As such, the onus should be on the administration to take responsibility and clean up the mess.

A furious parent expressed anger via text to the news outfit:

“The administration caused this sh*t show. And it’s the administration that should clean it up. It shouldn’t be on the boys to do it. They’ve had enough.”

Who else should be held responsible at Northwestern?

Not all the players are victims of the hazing acts. Some of them perpetuated it. The parents are not interested in making Fitzgerald or any of the players take the fall for what they believe is the school administration’s fault.

Many parents would like to see a detailed explanation of what really went on should be put forward by the school administration. The report of the independent investigation commissioned by the school has not been released to the public.

Parents are interested in knowing what warranted the change in Fitzgerald’s punishment from a two-week suspension to an outright firing in just 48 hours.

Was the upgrade in punishment informed by the contents of the investigation report which had not found evidence of Fitzgerald’s knowledge of the activities? Or was it in response to the more damning details of the hazing that got out to the public via the Daily Northwestern?

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes