Pat Fitzgerald's name has been in the news cycle today as he has been suspended for two weeks by the Northwestern Wildcats.

The long-serving coach was handed the suspension after the school's investigation found that there were "significant opportunities to discover and report" hazing incidents. However, the investigators added that they did not discover sufficient evidence to believe the coaching staff knew.

Pat Fitzgerald, 48, has been the Northwestern football head coach since 2006. The Moline, Illinois native is married to Stacy Fitzgerald, and they have three sons, Jack, Brendan and Ryan, together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What is the dynamic between Pat Fitzgerald and his family?

Pat Fitzgerald has been a part of the Northwestern Wildcats since 2001, the same year he married Stacy.

The family lives in Northfield, Illinois, and purchased a massive $2.3 million home in 2010 to set down their roots. Pat Fitzgerald has been part of the Chicago sports scene throughout his entire life and is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and the family loves sports.

Michigan v Northwestern

The couple is big in the community, as Stacy Fitzgerald is the President of the North Shore Griffins Youth Football League. She has also been an integral part of events such as the "Wheels vs. Wheels" event that featured wheelchair football being played to help bring together the community for people that are facing physical challenges in their lives.

The two were honored as they were recipients of the Y's Thiel Award for Leadership and Social Responsibility. Before receiving the award, Pat Fitzgerald spoke about the honor of being able to do things like this.

"Stacy and I are sincerely humbled to be selected as this year's honorees. The North Suburban YMCA provides opportunites for so many children and families throughout the community. We're honored to be associated with such a critical mission and an event as impactful as the Ken & Alta Thiel Strong Kids Dinner." h/t Patch

The family is obviously into football, as all three of their sons play football while Pat is on the sidelines on Saturdays coaching the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Conference.

However, a lot of the family's life remains private, which obviously makes sense. Pat and Stacy have been married for over 20 years and continue to be inspiring forces in the community while taking care of their three sons.

The family dynamic is always critical in determining how college football coaches will do as they are essentially in charge of molding young men on and off the field.

Poll : 0 votes