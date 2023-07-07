Could the Big Ten further expand if the Pac-12 can't get a mega media deal done? Listing the top 5 potential suitors in contention 

The Big Ten has ambitious plans to expand further in the realm of college football. This is despite the conference welcoming USC and UCLA in 2024. However, the Pac-12 could play a huge role in shaping the direction of its expansion moves.

A couple of Pac-12 schools are targeted by the Big Ten. Many of them are waiting to see the result of the conference’s media deal before making their exit decision. There could definitely be more Pac-12 teams in the Big Ten if a huge media deal isn’t secured.

However, the Pac-12 striking a mega media deal shouldn’t hinder the Big Ten explanation plan. The conference has reportedly evaluated 10 universities as prospective members, with a couple of them coming from outside the Pac-12. Let’s take a look at the top five candidates for the Big Ten extension plan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 candidates for Big Ten expansion

Big Ten information. College football fan @Genetics56



Many higher ed institutions will face declining or stagnant student enrollment beginning in about six years, a reality which will require a thoughtful, strategic approach to ensure the viability and sustainability… Big Ten Expansion Series - avoiding the pending enrollment cliffMany higher ed institutions will face declining or stagnant student enrollment beginning in about six years, a reality which will require a thoughtful, strategic approach to ensure the viability and sustainability… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Big Ten Expansion Series - avoiding the pending enrollment cliffMany higher ed institutions will face declining or stagnant student enrollment beginning in about six years, a reality which will require a thoughtful, strategic approach to ensure the viability and sustainability… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3fRbqkJzpv

#5, North Carolina

North Carolina boasts a history of success in football. Before this offseason expansion and realignment waves, the university had earlier been linked with the Big Ten.

The conference is emphasizing on expanding its reach across the country after adding the two Los Angeles teams. The school could help extend the conference's reach in the South.

#4, Utah

Utah was initially among the schools strongly linked to discussions about the Big 12 conference. However, it is no longer prominently mentioned in discussions.

While the university is not desperately seeing an exit, it will be a great addition to the Big Ten with its football team famed for physicality. Moreover, Utah would also help expand the conference's presence and influence in the West.

#3, Miami

Miami has reportedly been vetted by the Big Ten. It owns a powerhouse football team with a notable history of dominance, as well as strong basketball and baseball programs.

The addition of Miami would bring significant athletic prowess across multiple sports. Its location further south may present some logistical challenges. However, it would grant the Big Ten access to one of the premier sports hubs in the country.

Big Ten information. College football fan @Genetics56



But look at how far ahead my information was on Big Ten expansion information. Fast forward to a few days prior to the ACC spring meetings, the 7!!! Big Ten information. College football fan @Genetics56 Big Ten expansion intel



USC/UCLA current no votes in 2024 & beyond to add more p12 schools

Big Ten wants to expand into large population states - FL, GA, NC, TX + Notre Dame

@ 20 schools, 4 pods, conf playoffs

top two targets - FSU, Miami

P12 media deal ~ month from now Big Ten expansion intelUSC/UCLA current no votes in 2024 & beyond to add more p12 schoolsBig Ten wants to expand into large population states - FL, GA, NC, TX + Notre [email protected] 20 schools, 4 pods, conf playoffstop two targets - FSU, MiamiP12 media deal ~ month from now I had to chuckle at this. The Big Ten info is correct, but man the Pac-12 media deal was wrong. Ha! My goodness on that.But look at how far ahead my information was on Big Ten expansion information. Fast forward to a few days prior to the ACC spring meetings, the 7!!! twitter.com/Genetics56/sta… I had to chuckle at this. The Big Ten info is correct, but man the Pac-12 media deal was wrong. Ha! My goodness on that. But look at how far ahead my information was on Big Ten expansion information. Fast forward to a few days prior to the ACC spring meetings, the 7!!! twitter.com/Genetics56/sta…

#2, Washington

Washington has been linked to a move to the Big Ten since the USC and UCLA realignment to the conference became official. Seattle would provide the Big Ten with another valuable market, and it would also facilitate easier travel for the schools based in Los Angeles.

The school stands as one of the favorites to join the Big Ten in the latest cycle of expansion. Discussions have been held between the schools and the conference officials. Only a mega television broadcast deal can halt its exit from the Pac-12.

#1, Oregon

Oregon maintained the status of a perennial powerhouse in the world of college football for a while. The Ducks are also located in a major media market in the United States. This has further made the school an attractive target for the Big Ten.

The university has already spoken extensively with the Big Ten on a potential realignment. It is believed that Oregon harbors the will to join the conference should the Pac-12 fail to secure an adequate media deal this summer.

Poll : 0 votes