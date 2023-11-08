Northwestern vs. Wisconsin prediction, odds, and picks - November 11 | NCAAF 2023 Season

The Northwestern Wildcats will be in Wisconsin to play the Badgers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Unranked Northwestern (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) is coming off a 10-7 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Unranked Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) is coming off a disappointing 20-14 loss to Indiana and has lost two straight games.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: Game Details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fixture: Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (5-4)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: Betting Odds

Spread

Northwestern +10.5 (-112)

Wisconsin -10.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Northwestern +295

Wisconsin -375

Total

Over 42.5 (-110)

Under 42.5 (-110)

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: Picks

Northwestern has had a very up-and-down season full of inconsistencies, which includes its offense being stellar or struggling to move the ball. In this one, I like quarterback Brendan Sullivan to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns.

The Badgers defense has struggled this season, while Sullivan has gone over this number in two of the past four games and Wisconsin has allowed opposing quarterbacks to go over this number in two of the past three games.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, should get running back Braelon Allen back in the lineup which will be a big boost to its offense. Allen is averaging 94.25 rushing yards per game and is averaging a touchdown a game, so take him to score a touchdown and to go over his rushing yards as he should be back in the lineup Saturday.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: Head-to-head

Northwestern and Wisconsin have played each other 104 times. The Badgers are currently leading the series 61-38-5 and are on a two-game win streak, with Wisconsin winning the last two years by a combined score of 77-14.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: Prediction

Northwestern was able to hang in there with Iowa last week, but that was due to the Hawkeyes having a terrible offense. The problem for the Badgers is their defense, so the Wildcats will likely score a couple of touchdowns.

However, Wisconsin has the much better offense and will end up scoring 30+ points to win by double digits and get its sixth win to become bowl-eligible.

Prediction: Wisconsin covers the spread and wins by double-digits.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Northwestern Wisconsin 0 votes