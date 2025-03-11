“Not a shocker”: CFB fans react as analyst predicts Shedeur Sanders to fall out of the first round

Shedeur Sanders is among the most talked about players in the 2025 NFL draft class, especially since there have been reports during the NFL scouting event that there are concerns about his attitude among the teams.

One reporter shared that a quarterbacks coach considered Sanders "arrogant" and "brash." While some fans and analysts defended him and blamed the allegations on stereotypes and racism, many think otherwise.

ESPN's Mina Kimes discussed the situation and shared that, according to her research, the NFL world has a mixed opinion about Sanders' demeanor. Kimes predicted that he might be saying a few things because Deion Sanders doesn't want him to go to a certain team. She also discussed Shedeur being "overconfident" and The Athletic's report that he could drop out of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

"The Athletic has reported that after the Combine, there's a chance Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders could not just fall out the top 6, but out of the first round entirely," Pablo Torre Finds Out tweeted on Tuesday.

Fans shared their opinion about her comments.

"Not a shocker. He has some traits that some scouts are not enthused with. And the poor reviews on his interviews could come back and bite him in the a**," one fan wrote.

"Just hear me out. I think his football comp is Joey Harrington. Watch how Sanders drops back way too far and has poor pocket presence. People look at Joey as a bust but he was a top tall QB prospect with accuracy but a weakish arm." another fan wrote.

"We are really going with racism as why he’s falling? Mina is all too predictable," one fan commented.

"This nasty work. If you are black, apparently, you can't be confident. They call you arrogant and cocky. Aren't top players supposed to be confident, especially quarterbacks. The fact that this even topic is ridiculous." a fan said.

"The nfl has never seen a prospect like shedur. Been breed to pay quarterback since a kid.. the offspring of a HOF'er pocket qb since the media hate black mobile Qb's and is Already rich so he's not forced to jump through hoops like the average prospect.. and the nfl hates it," one fan tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders reaffirms confidence as a franchise QB

The "arrogant" and "brash" comments surfaced after Shedeur Sanders answered a question about how he would work with a team that's not doing well. He said that he had already done it twice in his life: at Jackson State and Colorado.

"If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me," Sanders said on Feb. 28, via SI. "So, you should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I've done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why a franchise should pick me."

After a 4-8 campaign in 2023, Deion Sanders and Shedeur turned the tables and finished the 2024 season with an overall record of 9-4 (7-2 Big 12).

