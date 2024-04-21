Notre Dame football recruiting rumors 2024 tracker: Full list of prospects committed to Fighting Irish

Notre Dame football is coming off a 10-3 finish last season in their second full season with coach Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish ended their season on a positive note, beating Oregon State 40-8 in the Sun Bowl.

Now, Notre Dame focuses on the upcoming season and will rely on their recruiting department to bring in new talent to improve on the progress they made last season.

Here's a look at the Notre Dame football recruits in 2024 and the prospects who have committed to play for the Fighting Irish in 2024.

Notre Dame football recruiting rumors 2024 tracker

Bryce Young, DL

Defensive lineman Bryce Young is the top overall recruiting prospect from the state of North Carolina in 2024. He's the sixth-ranked defensive lineman in his class, according to 247Sports. Young received offers from Duke, Iowa, Miami, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and USC, but eventually chose Notre Dame.

Young's ability to get off the line at a rapid speed is one of the most impressive aspects of his game. He's an athletic lineman who has all the skills to become a top player in college football. If he can fit into their defense, as he's expected to, Young has the potential to develop into an early-round NFL draft selection.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB

Linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is the fourth-ranked player at his position in his class. He will help Notre Dame football remain at the top of the nation in dominance on the defensive side of the ball.

Viliamu-Asa has the ability to play in multiple spots on defense, giving the Fighting Irish the flexibility to move him around. He's extremely athletic and can play well in coverage while also delivering bone-crunching tackles.

CJ Carr, QB

Saline, MI, native CJ Carr is the sixth-rated quarterback in the 2024 football recruiting class. He has a high IQ and is blessed with attention to detail,

Carr has a strong arm with good accuracy, allowing him to fit the ball into tight windows anywhere on the field. He has the ability to get out of the pocket and run when the situation calls for it, but his scrambling ability is not a major part of his game.

Cam Williams, WR

Wideout Cam Williams has enrolled at Notre Dame as the No. 16 recruit at his position, according to 247Sports. Williams is a four-star recruit who has displayed his on-field intelligence during his high school career.

He's excellent at getting off the line and has the agility to make him tough to bring down. He can make catches in tight spaces but will need to work on his yards after catch to take the next step as a top receiver.

Guerby Lambert, OT

The Fighting Irish seem to have their next big piece on the offensive line for the future with Guerby Lambert. He's the top lineman from Massachusetts and is the eighth-ranked player at his position in the 2024 recruiting class.

Lambert moves extremely well for a six-foot-six 280-pound lineman and is excellent at driving defenders back. His ability to get to the next level and block downfield will be a major boost for their run game in the future.

Full list of Notre Dame football 2024 recruits

Player Position Bryce Young DL Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa LB CJ Carr QB Cam Williams WR Guerby Lambert OT Kedren Young RB Brauntae Johnson S Loghan Thomas EDGE Micah Gilbert WR Aneyas Williams RB Logan Saldate WR Leonard Moore CB Styles Prescod OT Sean Sevillano Jr. DL Jack Larsen TE Peter Jones OT Teddy Rezac LB Karson Hobbs CB Taebron Bennie-Powell S Anthonie Knapp OT Bodie Kahoun LB Kennedy Urlacher S Cole Mullins EDGE

Do you think Notre Dame did a good job recruiting this year? Let's know in the comments section below.

