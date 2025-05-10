Notre Dame Football Recruiting Tracker: Top Commits, Offers & Visits (2025–2026)

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are coming off an incredible season, reaching the National Championship Game before losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Although they would have liked to win that game, it was still a strong season. Part of the reason they have been able to succeed is because of their consistently strong recruiting.
This past season, the Fighting Irish have continued their strong history of recruiting with the No. 12-ranked recruiting class in 2025, according to 247 Sports. They will be looking to be similarly strong in 2026. Here is a look at the top commitments, offers, and visits for Notre Dame in the 2026 class.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2026 football recruiting overview
The 2025 class for the Fighting Irish included 13 four-star recruits and 12 three-star recruits. According to ESPN, their top recruit was four-star outside linebacker Madden Faramo.
Head coach Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are off to a strong start in their 2026 class, already securing commitments from 10 four-star recruits and four three-star recruits. Here is a look at their top commitments, other notable offers, and recent visits.
Top commits
Rodney Dunham
The top commit for the Fighting Irish in the 2026 class thus far is defensive end Rodney Dunham. He is the No. 6-ranked defensive end in his class and classified as a four-star recruit. He committed on April 10.
Tyler Merrill
Four-star offensive tackle Tyler Merrill committed to the Fighting Irish on January 30. He should help bring stability to an already strong Notre Dame offensive line. He is the No. 9-ranked OT in his class.
Javian Osborne
Running back Javian Osborne is a significant addition for the Fighting Irish. Having recently committed on May 3, he adds to an already strong 2026 class. He is the No. 6-ranked running back in his class.
Notable offers
Lamar Brown
Defensive tackle Lamar Brown is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2026 class and has received offers from many top programs, including Notre Dame. If he chooses the Fighting Irish, it would be a massive win for Marcus Freeman's squad.
Jackson Cantwell
On the other side of the ball, offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is a five-star recruit who has received an offer from the Fighting Irish. He is the No. 3-ranked player in the 2026 class.
Immanuel Iheanacho
The Fighting Irish also extended an offer to the No. 2-ranked offensive tackle in the 2026 class, Immanuel Iheanacho. He would be a great addition to the Fighting Irish's offensive line.
Notre Dame football recent visits
The Fighting Irish have not hosted a player from the 2026 class for an official visit. Their first visits are scheduled for June 3, according to 247 Sports. Three-star Edge Dre Quinn will be visiting on that date.
