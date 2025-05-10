Notre Dame Football Recruiting Tracker: Top Commits, Offers & Visits (2025–2026)

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are coming off an incredible season, reaching the National Championship Game before losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Although they would have liked to win that game, it was still a strong season. Part of the reason they have been able to succeed is because of their consistently strong recruiting.

Ad

This past season, the Fighting Irish have continued their strong history of recruiting with the No. 12-ranked recruiting class in 2025, according to 247 Sports. They will be looking to be similarly strong in 2026. Here is a look at the top commitments, offers, and visits for Notre Dame in the 2026 class.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2026 football recruiting overview

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2025 class for the Fighting Irish included 13 four-star recruits and 12 three-star recruits. According to ESPN, their top recruit was four-star outside linebacker Madden Faramo.

Ad

Trending

Head coach Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are off to a strong start in their 2026 class, already securing commitments from 10 four-star recruits and four three-star recruits. Here is a look at their top commitments, other notable offers, and recent visits.

Top commits

Rodney Dunham

The top commit for the Fighting Irish in the 2026 class thus far is defensive end Rodney Dunham. He is the No. 6-ranked defensive end in his class and classified as a four-star recruit. He committed on April 10.

Ad

Tyler Merrill

Four-star offensive tackle Tyler Merrill committed to the Fighting Irish on January 30. He should help bring stability to an already strong Notre Dame offensive line. He is the No. 9-ranked OT in his class.

Javian Osborne

Running back Javian Osborne is a significant addition for the Fighting Irish. Having recently committed on May 3, he adds to an already strong 2026 class. He is the No. 6-ranked running back in his class.

Ad

Notable offers

Lamar Brown

Defensive tackle Lamar Brown is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2026 class and has received offers from many top programs, including Notre Dame. If he chooses the Fighting Irish, it would be a massive win for Marcus Freeman's squad.

Jackson Cantwell

On the other side of the ball, offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is a five-star recruit who has received an offer from the Fighting Irish. He is the No. 3-ranked player in the 2026 class.

Ad

Immanuel Iheanacho

The Fighting Irish also extended an offer to the No. 2-ranked offensive tackle in the 2026 class, Immanuel Iheanacho. He would be a great addition to the Fighting Irish's offensive line.

Notre Dame football recent visits

The Fighting Irish have not hosted a player from the 2026 class for an official visit. Their first visits are scheduled for June 3, according to 247 Sports. Three-star Edge Dre Quinn will be visiting on that date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.