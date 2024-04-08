"Now it's not going to mean as much": WWE superstar AJ Styles reflects on impact of $80M worth Nick Saban's retirement on Georgia-Bama rivalry

AJ Styles, a WWE wrestler and Georgia Bulldogs fan, believes Nick Saban's retirement is a double-edged sword for college football. While it might benefit his beloved Bulldogs in the long run, Styles feels it's bad for college football.

"I think Nick Saban retiring is bad for NCAA football," Styles said.

Styles acknowledges $80 million worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) Nick Saban's coaching prowess, calling him the greatest college football coach ever. He believes Saban's presence was a challenge he'd have loved to overcome. He also mentioned that it wouldn’t mean much now.

"He’s the best coach in college football, ever. That's not to say Kirby (Smart) isn't champing at the heels of being the best, because he can be that, but for Saban to do what he did for so many years is special,” Styles said.

“I wanted to beat Alabama while he was still there. Now it's not going to mean as much,” Styles added.

However, AJ Styles also believes that Saban's decision stemmed from his dissatisfaction with the current state of college football, particularly the transfer portal and NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals. He feels these aspects are hurting the sport.

"He wasn't scared of the Dawgs," Styles said. "He was scared of the talent that wasn't staying around to be better for the next year. You can jump in the portal and go anywhere you want based on the fact that (you're) not starting."

Styles feels that the ease of transferring through the portal, as well as the flood of money through NIL, are resulting in decreasing player dedication and allegiance to teams, lowering college football's quality.

While he supports players earning money, he feels there should have been limitations to prevent the negative consequences.

“I think the portal is really hurting college football. I think NIL to a degree is probably hurting college football. I don't disagree with college players making money. But there could have been a cap on it,” Styles added.

Nick Saban offered private advice to basketball team

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team secured their first-ever Final Four appearance after an 89-82 victory over the Clemson Tigers in the Elite Eight. However, they were ousted by the UConn Huskies in the Final Four matchup.

Adding a touch of inspiration to the Tide's journey was a meeting with legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban. Saban shared valuable words of wisdom with the basketball team during a private session.

Forward Mouhamed Dioubate relayed the essence of Saban's message, highlighting the importance of focusing on seemingly minor details.

"How the little things matter and how the little things are not so little. How important it is for us to stay together as a team when adversity hits," Dioubate said.

Coach Saban stressed the importance of team unity, especially when faced with adversity.

