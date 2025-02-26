Alabama fans were left heartbroken after Nick Saban announced his decision to retire after 17 seasons, during which he won six national championships and nine SEC championships, among numerous other achievements.

Saban announced his retirement after the 2023 national championship loss against Jim Harbaugh's Michigan. After Saban's exit, many head coaches, including Dan Lanning and Kalen DeBoer, were in the running to become his replacement.

When DeBoer was officially handed the keys to the program, most analysts believed he was a home run and the perfect fit for the Crimson Tide.

However, during DeBoer's first season with the team, Alabama finished the year with a disappointing overall record of 9-4, leaving fans with doubts about the team's future.

Discussing whether DeBoer will ever be able to match Saban's level of success at Alabama, analyst Josh Pate said:

"Of course, he won't. That sounded rude, I doubt anyone will be able to do that. That's very diplomatic way to answer this. I know that we're still very, very closely removed from the Nick Saban era. You probably haven't come to realize how impossible what he did is to accomplish again, especially in the new era of college football. but, it's pretty much impossible to accomplish what Nick Saban just accomplished in the new era of college football, and the reason I know that is called Nick Saban.

"I think you're kidding yourself if you don't think that man took a long, hard look at this sport and said, 'Yeah, this aint for me anymore. The way I do, it's not going to work as effectively. There's a standard, there's a level that I want to achieve to and I'm not sure that the new era of college football is conducive to my ways and still working.'"

Kalen DeBoer offers insight into Alabama's spring game in 2025

While teams like Nebraska and Texas are calling off the spring game ritual from this year, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer made it clear that they will continue the A-Day tradition.

DeBoer said that a lot of the time at the A-Day, it's been more of a practice than a proper game. He recalled that even during his time at Fresno State, he called it a "spring preview."

The Alabama head coach shared that he made the decision after the team dealt with a few injuries and will keep the event around April 12.

