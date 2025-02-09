Ohio State players in the Super Bowl: Exploring former Buckeyes playing in the Chiefs-Eagles showdown

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship on January 20th with a 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It was a dominant playoff run by the Buckeyes, ending the narrative that they could not win in big games.

The win made head coach Ryan Day the second highest-paid head coach in college football, with a massive seven-year, $87.5 million contract extension.

With the Buckeyes celebrating their National Championship, all eyes are now on the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to compete in a rematch from two years ago. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Buckeyes fans will have a rooting interest in the Super Bowl as an Ohio State alumni will be playing. However, unlike some schools with two, three, four, or more alumni participating in the Super Bowl, the Buckeyes only have one.

Former Ohio State players playing in Super Bowl LIX

#1 Parris Cambell, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

The Ohio State Buckeyes only have one former player participating in the Super Bowl this year, and he is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Wide receiver Parris Campbell is on the roster, but his impact is expected to be limited.

Campbell came to the Eagles this year after five seasons in the NFL split between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants. However, in his first season in Philadelphia, he only appeared in five regular-season games. He had six receptions on eight targets for 30 yards and a TD in those games.

Campbell has not been targeted in the playoffs. So, unless there are significant injuries, it is unlikely that he has much of an impact in the Super Bowl.

Before starting his NFL career in 2019, Parris Campbell played three seasons at Ohio State. In his final season in 2018, he had a big breakout year, registering 90 receptions for 1063 yards and 12 TDs. His emergence led to him becoming a second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2019 NFL draft.

Unfortunately for Parris Campbell, he has been unable to replicate the success of his final college season in the NFL. He has only played a full NFL season once in 2022 and has only appeared in more than 10 games in two of his six seasons.

