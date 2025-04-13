Ohio State RB pens a heartfelt response to Kyren Lacy's death

Kyren Lacy's death has taken the sports world by storm. The LSU Tigers wide receiver died on Saturday night in Houston. He was 24 years old.

Lacy's death comes just a few weeks before the 2025 NFL draft.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson wrote a heartfelt response on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Breaks my heart seeing this. This is why I share my story no matter what it may cost me, so Jesus can reach those who are struggling with depression, shame, guilt, etc. There is hope for the sinner and for the broken hearted in the name of Jesus. Repent and trust in Jesus as Lord and Savior. He loves you and has purpose for your life.

"The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18"

What happened to Kyren Lacy?

According to ESPN, the cause of Lacy's death is unknown. The former LSU Tigers star was found unresponsive in Houston on Saturday night.

At the time of his death, Lacy was awaiting trial for charges of felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle, and negligent homicide. A car crash linked to him cost the life of a 78-year-old individual on Dec. 17.

Lacy turned himself in on Jan. 12. He then paid a $151,000 fee to secure a bond and leave prison.

According to ESPN, a grand jury was meant to hear evidence on the case during Monday's session. However, his death will likely end all pending criminal charges against the former LSU star.

