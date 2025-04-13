Ohio State RB pens a heartfelt response to Kyren Lacy's death

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 13, 2025 22:02 GMT
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn
Former Ohio State RB pens a heartfelt response to Kyren Lacy's unfortunate demise

Kyren Lacy's death has taken the sports world by storm. The LSU Tigers wide receiver died on Saturday night in Houston. He was 24 years old.

Ad

Lacy's death comes just a few weeks before the 2025 NFL draft.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson wrote a heartfelt response on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Breaks my heart seeing this. This is why I share my story no matter what it may cost me, so Jesus can reach those who are struggling with depression, shame, guilt, etc. There is hope for the sinner and for the broken hearted in the name of Jesus. Repent and trust in Jesus as Lord and Savior. He loves you and has purpose for your life.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18"
Ad

What happened to Kyren Lacy?

According to ESPN, the cause of Lacy's death is unknown. The former LSU Tigers star was found unresponsive in Houston on Saturday night.

At the time of his death, Lacy was awaiting trial for charges of felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle, and negligent homicide. A car crash linked to him cost the life of a 78-year-old individual on Dec. 17.

Ad

Lacy turned himself in on Jan. 12. He then paid a $151,000 fee to secure a bond and leave prison.

According to ESPN, a grand jury was meant to hear evidence on the case during Monday's session. However, his death will likely end all pending criminal charges against the former LSU star.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications