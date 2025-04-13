"You f**ked me up" - Jayden Daniels left broken to pieces over Kyren Lacy's tragic death by alleged suicide

Jayden Daniels shared a long and emotional tribute on Instagram after hearing the sad news about his close friend, Kyren Lacy, who reportedly died by suicide.

He posted around 15 to 20 stories, filled with pictures and memories of their time together. Some of the photos had captions, and they showed just how heartbroken Daniels is. Clearly, the NFL star quarterback is mourning the loss of a life at 24.

In one of the IG Stories, he writes, "It was always us 4, no matter what," while posting a snippet from his LSU days with Kyren Lacy.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @thatkidjayden)

In another IG Story, Daniels posted a picture of him hugging Lacy.

"Last college TD was with you, 2," the caption read.

In a third IG Story, the Commanders QB wrote,

"I miss your goofy ahhh, WTF."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @thatkidjayden)

Posting a snap from a fun TikTok video featuring Lacy, Daniels wrote:

"U fucked me with this one 2."

Alongside, there were five heartbreak emojis.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @thatkidjayden)

More captions from subsequent IG Stories read:

"We was [were] frontline everytime. Love you brudda fr."

"Till next time brudda...we gonna hold it down for u. U gonna live your dreams through us. Hope you at peace now."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @thatkidjayden)

"Broooo Imma miss you group ft. calls. We was [were] always talkin bout random shi [shit].

"Love you brudda fr. Always believed in u. Always was there when u needed whatever n vice versa."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @thatkidjayden)

"You always brought that energy and positivity no matter what...a real one. Showed love from the first day. Forever on ur side. Had yo back no matter what."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @thatkidjayden)

For every image uploaded on Instagram Story by Jayden Daniels for Kyren Lacy, heartbreak emojis remained constant in all of them.

Additionally, Jayden Daniels's mother, Regina Jackson, also paid tribute to Lacy.

Daniels and Lacy played together at LSU as a QB-WR tandem.

