Jayden Daniels's mom Regina Jackson shares 2-word tribute after NFL draft prospect Kyren Lacy's death

Kyren Lacy, who was a 2025 NFL Draft prospect from LSU, has tragically passed away. After the news broke, Commanders WR Jayden Daniels’s mom, Regina Jackson, posted a picture of Lacy in his LSU jersey and paid tribute, writing:

Ad

“RIP Kyren.”

Jayden Daniels's mom Regina Jackson shares 2-word tribute after NFL draft prospect Kyren Lacy's passing (Source: Via IG/ _mz_jackson)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lacy is suspected to have died by suicide on April 12 in Houston. He was aged 24. The LSU star's death came just a few weeks before the NFL Draft.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Back in December, the WR had been in a car accident that killed a 78-year-old man and hurt others. He was charged with serious crimes, including negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Lacy took part in LSU’s pro day in March.

News of Kyren Lacy's death was shared by Rontrell Sandolph

One of the first people to share the news of Kyren Lacy’s death was basketball player Rontrell Sandolph. Rontrell posted an emotional message on Instagram and wrote:

Ad

"I’m so lost for words. I’m speechless. I went to sleep four times and woke up to see if that was a dream, when Mrs. Kandace called me. 💔😭😭😭 "

"All the talks, all the tears, everything—you know GOD had us! You know we’re protected every day we wake up and go to sleep," he wrote. "I promise, I tell you this every day: I prayed for your career, your health, everything, every time I laid my head on that pillow at night! Even if I fell asleep without saying my prayers, I’d wake up in the middle of the night and still talk to GOD for you!"

Ad

Sandolph added:

"2, why would you leave me, bro? I had half a heart left when Quan left me, and you just took the other half! I’ll never be good on this earth again. 💔😭💔💔 We promised we had each other through it all, and we did, but 2, why!!?? IF NOBODY WAS HERE FOR YOU, RONTRELL IS, and you know this, Bro!!!!!! The dreams we had started to kick in—you making it to the NFL and me playing ball overseas!!!"

Ad

Rontrell Sandolph is a basketball player who played high school basketball at Thibodaux High School. He is also one of Lacy's close friends,

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.