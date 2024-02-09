Ohio State's dominance in NFL stands strong with CJ Stroud being named 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year

Former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud picked up the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award following a stellar season with the Houston Texans.

Stroud is the sixth Buckeyes player in eight years to win the NFL Rookie honor (both offensive and defensive). He's also the first Texans player to win the award. In his acceptance speech, he thanked many, including Ohio State coach Ryan Day:

"First and foremost, I just want to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I would like to thank the Texans organization, all the way to the McNairs, Nick Caserio, DeMeco Ryans. Y'all trusted in me by drafting me number two, and I appreciate that, and it will never go misunderstood. I appreciate y'all."

"Secondly, I want to thank my family − my mother, my father, my brother, my sister. Y'all have been my rock since I was a kid and I love y'all so much. I want to thank Ohio State and coach (Ryan) Day, Todd Fitch. A ton of Buckeyes out here have given me nothing but support and show a young kid some love 2,000 miles from home."

CJ Stroud was the second overall pick by the Texans in the 2023 NFL draft and spent three seasons with the Buckeyes before going pro.

Stroud became the starting quarterback for Ohio State in 2021 and led them to a 10-2 record, earning first-team All-Big Ten Honors. In his first full season with the Buckeyes, the quarterback recorded 4,435 passing yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions.

In 2022, Stroud finished with 3,688 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting, behind Caleb Williams and Max Duggan.

A look at CJ Stroud's stats in his rookie NFL season

Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud had a fabulous rookie season with the Houston Texans. The quarterback completed 319 of 499 passes for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns in the regular season. He also added 163 rushing yards and three touchdowns to help the Texans clinch the AFC South with a 10-7 record.

In his first NFL playoff game, Stroud threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns on 16 passes to help Houston take down down Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round.

However, he didn't have the best outing in the divisional round, throwing for 175 yards and zero touchdowns on 19 passes as the Baltimore Ravens beat the Texans 34-10.

Nevertheless, his performances across the season earned him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.