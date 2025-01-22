  • home icon
  • Ole Miss' Walter Nolen NFL Draft Prospects: Exploring the top 5 landing spots for the Rebels DT

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Jan 22, 2025 17:27 GMT
NCAA Football: Kentucky at Mississippi - Image Source: Imagn

Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen was a big part of the team's defensive line this season. While he still has another season of NCAA eligibility, Nolen has declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Nolen has an impressive track record in college that includes being named a consensus All-American.

Top 5 landing spots for Walter Nolen in the 2025 NFL draft

Walter Nolen is the 36th-ranked player and fifth-ranked interior defender in the draft according to Pro Football Focus. As a result, he is projected to be either a late first-round or early second-round pick. However, it would not be shocking to see a team in the middle of the first round reach for him if they really like his game.

#1 Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals hold the 17th pick, and as a result, taking Nolen would be a bit of a stretch. Some talented offensive players could still be on the board at this point, but the Bengals do not need offensive weapons. They had one of the best offensive teams in the league last year but still missed the playoffs.

Their defense let them down, and they need to address that in the draft. The Bengals used two picks last year on defensive tackles, but neither worked out. As a result, they could draft Walter Nolen to create competition among the young defensive tackles.

#2 Green Bay Packers

Former first-round pick Devonte Wyatt was a disappointment for the Green Bay Packers this season. As a result, they need to bring in another defensive tackle to challenge him for the job. Taking Nolen with the 23rd pick would make sense.

#3 Houston Texans

The Houston Texans struggled against the run this season more than anything else. Defensive tackle play was a major reason for that. The team needs two new starters at the DT position, and selecting Walter Nolen with the 25th pick would fill one of those slots.

#4 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions failed to stop anything the Commanders threw at them in the playoffs and suffered a catastrophic upset. Fortunately for the Lions, they are still a young team and can grow from this experience. However, they need to address their defense and with the 28th pick, Walter Nolen would be an excellent option if he is still available.

#5 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are still in the playoffs and are hoping to win a Super Bowl. However, if they want to be competitive again next season, they will need to address the DT position. Most of their depth at the position is headed to free agency. One of the best ways the Bills could address this problem is by taking Walter Nolen with a late first-round pick.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
