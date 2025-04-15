Oregon HC Dan Lanning gets real about the "imbalance" between work and family life

Being a head coach is difficult, especially when trying to establish yourself and lead your team to a national championship title, which is what Dan Lanning aims to accomplish at Oregon.

Lanning's coaching career hasn't been easy, from starting as a graduate assistant to moving cities multiple times. Throughout his journey, whether at Arizona State, Alabama or Oregon, his wife Sauphia has been standing right behind him, offering her support for his career.

Lanning said on Tuesday's "Bussin with the Boys" that he wasn't great at balancing his work and family life. However, he now makes a more intentional effort to spend more quality time with his loved ones.

"There still is an imbalance, but when there is, like, when we have time, we're very intentional," Lanning said (Timestamp: 1:55:58). "Got home, it was eight. ... I said we're staying up, we'll watch the movie. Watch 'Pay It Forward,' they never seen it. ... So, it might be an intentional thing like that. Obviously, we're all sitting on couch, not necessarily talking."

Dan Lanning shares why he doesn't "b*tch" about work to his wife

Dan Lanning had a successful season at Oregon in 2024, ending with a 13-1 record. He secured a lucrative contract extension with an $11,000,000 annual average until 2030.

A lot of preparation went into the season. However, during an interview with Will Compton on the April 23, 2024 episode of "Bussin with the Boys," Lanning made it clear that he didn't like to discuss work stress with his wife.

"There's certainly a lot of headaches but every job has headaches," Lanning said. "I mean, it's it's a ton of fun. It's a lot of fun in this place. It's just you know, fun being a place where you have great support and where you have players that are really good. I'll be honest, I don't I don't b*tch a lot because I realize how lucky and fortunate I am."

Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks will kick off the 2025 college football season against Montana State on Aug. 30.

