College football fans have taken aim at the Pac-12 for how poorly it has been run.

The Pac-12 saw USC and UCLA announce their departure for the Big 10 starting in 2024 and rumors began to swirl that more teams would be going to other conferences.

Since then, it has also been reported that Colorado would be joining the Big-12 and Utah may follow them. Oregon and Washington have also tried to join the Big 10, and now fans have taken aim at the Pac-12 for how poorly it has been run.

Here is how some NCAA fans reacted:

"Larry Scott will go down as the person who ruined the Pac 12. The schools who left did not ruin it, Larry did. The schools left for a reason. Pac 12 has been so poorly run for too long," one fan tweeted.

"The leadership of the PAC and the school presidents (including WSU’s Schultz) has been terrible for years! Now the PAC is in danger of collapsing if the Buffs bolt," another fan added.

"Larry Scott is going to go down as the worst commissioner in all of sports by the time the Pac 12 realignment is done and the conference doesn’t exist anymore," one fan wrote.

"Now we wait for Wilner and Canzano to tell us that the PAC-12 would’ve gotten a better number than the Big-12, but Colorado ruined it by jumping the gun."

"all this moving around conferences has ruined college sports for me tbh. pac 12 is west coast. no more west coast in big 12 pls (from a former west coaster)."

"I don’t think it can be overstated just how bad of a job Larry Scott did as the PAC-12 commissioner. Just abysmal. Took a bunch of cash, defected blame onto the schools, and ruined the conference of champions."

Pac-12 wasn't worried about teams leaving

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said he wasn't worried about any other teams leaving. At Pac-12 media day, he said other schools leaving was "not a concern".

Kliavkoff said:

“Our schools are committed to each other and to the Pac-12. We'll get our media rights deal done, we'll announce the deal. I think the realignment that's going on in college athletics will come to an end for this cycle... I see the commitment all of our schools have to each other."

He continued:

"I also kind of know where the sources of that is coming from. I discount that because I know the truth... We decided to focus on the future of the conference. That’s why we haven’t engaged."

It's clear that Pac-12 fans are not happy with what the conference has done and fear it is only a matter of time until the conference collapses.

Currently, the Pac-12 is still without a media rights deal for 2024 and only the CW Network has put in a bid. With Colorado now gone and other teams likely following, whether or not that bid will remain is to be seen.

