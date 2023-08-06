The recent fate of George Kliavkoff's Pac-12 has met with different reactions from different people. Some are disappointed that a conference with such a long history of excellence is meeting its end.

Some, fans of rival conferences, are rejoicing at their victory over the other conference. But there are still some who have decided to make light of the whole situation and find some sort of comic relief in it.

It is to the last group of people we owe a satiric website, pac-4.com. The not-so-subtle reference to the four remaining members of the conference who haven't realigned is the anchor of the entire joke.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The website features a parody of the Pac-12 logo with 4 written in place of 12. It also features the proud appellation of the conference, “the Conference of Champions”.

CFB MZ 🌵 @CFB_Memezone



Truly a Chef’s kiss to whoever made this website..



pac-4.com This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen..Truly a Chef’s kiss to whoever made this website..

Aaron @l1c4AJD 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 @CFB_Memezone Thank you for finding and posting that it made my week

Steven #Big12 Hiller @StevenHiller18 @CFB_Memezone "Year after year, the Pac-4 provides some of the athletic action you would expect to see from an athletic conference."



You can tell it's an Aspen tree because of the way it is.

BearcatJoe 🟦 @ccm_bearcat @CFB_Memezone Man, kicking guys when they’re down like this is uncool. I’ve been there, and it sucks.

Regina Family ! @EastsideScorpi1 @CFB_Memezone I cant stop laughing....

"Took these pictures with new pac 4 camera"

The website is generating a lot of reactions on Twitter where it was shared by CFB MZ @CFB_Memezone. There are tweeps like @EastsideScorpi1 who simply find it incredibly funny. “I can't stop laughing,” he wrote. It was all another tweep, @l1c4AJD, needed to make his well. He tweeted, “Thank you for finding and posting that; it made my week.”

Pac-12 George Kliavkoff's ill-fated reign

It is cool that fans are finding a way to laugh about the fate that has befallen George Kliavkoff's Pac-12. But the commissioner sure won't be having any laughs at the moment. Kliavkoff took over as commissioner of the Pac-12 in 2021. The conference was coming off the back of over 11 years of failed leadership under Larry Scott.

He launched an effort to get the conference back on track, including a planned alliance with the B1G and the ACC. The conference also switched to working remotely so that it could save money on its bloated rent expenses. Despite that, USC and UCLA announced their plans to leave the conference just a day shy of his first anniversary in office.

He then focused all his energy on securing a new media deal for the conference. He put off all plans for an extension until after he must've secured this deal. As a suitable deal wasn't coming, the rest of the conference became impatient.

Kliavkoff constantly reassured the schools. But it wasn't enough to stop Colorado from leaving and setting off a domino effect that has left the conference with just four schools left.

It is not clear yet how Kliavkoff and the Pac-12 intend to come back from this, but fans can laugh in the meantime.