Commissioner George Kliavkoff said during the Pac-12 Media Day that the conference is taking long to agree on a media deal on purpose. This revelation led to him being bashed mercilessly on Twitter by college basketball fans.

Jason Scheer @jasonscheer "The longer we wait for a media deal, the better our options get."



- George Kliavkoff

"The longer I p**s my pants, the warmer my legs get," one fan tweeted.

Chad @UCLAMaltese



-George Kliavkoff "The longer I piss my pants, the warmer my legs get"-George Kliavkoff twitter.com/jasonscheer/st…

CFB+ @CFBN_Plus This is what this morning felt like to me with George Kliavkoff’s statements at Pac 12 media day. pic.twitter.com/95jaRspTS6

George Kliavkoff further confused fans with his comments about the television deal:

"We are not announcing the TV deal today on purpose because I want the focus to be on football."

George Kliavkoff's Pac-12 tenure has spanned three years, and it has never been tougher than it is now with several conference realignment and expansion moves happening all over the place.

George Kliavkoff's and Pac-12's future

Various conferences have made huge moves in terms of realignment and expansion recently. The Big 12, Big Ten and Southeastern Conference are at the forefront of poaching programs from rival conferences.

The uncertain media rights deal plaguing the Pac-12 under George Kliavkoff might even be contributing to some of the uncertainty facing programs.

The Pac-12 shockingly lost USC and UCLA to the Big Ten last year. There have been rumors that the Big 12 under commissioner Brett Yormark's guidance is looking to poach some programs from the Pac-12 as well.

During the Pac-12 media day on Friday, Kliavkoff was bullish about the prospect of losing programs to the Big 12.

“Our schools are committed to each other and to the Pac-12,” Kliavkoff said. “We'll get our media rights deal done. We'll announce the deal. I think the realignment that's going on in college athletics will come to an end for this cycle.”

Utah, Colorado, Arizona State and Arizona have been linked with moves to the Big 12 with Colorado known to have held concrete talks about the move. The Big 12 is losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC and Brett Yormark is trying to keep the conference at 14 teams.

There is a war of conferences going on, and Kliavkoff addressed the rumors that the Pac-12 could collapse if more programs are poached away. He hinted at the fact that the rumors came from the Big 12 and commissioner Yormark.

“I also kind of know where the sources of that is coming from,” Kliavkoff said. “I discount that because I know the truth. We decided to focus on the future of the conference. That’s why we haven’t engaged. ”

The Pac-12 has a media deal with Fox and ESPN that comes to an end in July, and George Kliavkoff has already hinted that once a new deal is signed, the conference will seek to make expansion moves of its own.

