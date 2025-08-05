Paul Finebaum drops key detail about Lane Kiffin’s commitment to Ole Miss amid swirling rumors

Lane Kiffin has been the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels since December 2019. His tenure has experienced its ups and downs, but one thing is certain: the team is almost guaranteed to post a winning record under the offense-focused head coach. Despite his steady progress at Ole Miss, it's worth noting that this marks the first time Kiffin has spent more than four seasons as a head coach. The fact that he's preparing for his sixth season with the Rebels is a notable achievement.According to Athlon Sports, Paul Finebaum discussed Kiffin in a recent episode of his show. Finebaum stated,&quot;(Lane) Kiffin told me recently that he loves it there (Ole Miss). His whole family is there. His kids are there. His ex-wife is there. I don’t see him leaving right now.&quot;However, Finebaum believes that if the Florida Gators' job had become available, Lane Kiffin might have been on the move again. The Gators were rumored to be parting ways with Billy Napier, but a late-season turnaround kept the well-respected coach in his position role.What's next for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss?Lane Kiffin had a long and mostly distinguished coaching career before joining the Ole Miss Rebels. Kiffin's first role was as a graduate assistant at Fresno State. He then moved to Colorado State in a similar capacity for the 1999 college football season.Kiffin impressed in his role and joined the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2000 NFL season as a defensive quality coach. He spent a short time there before moving to the USC Trojans. He climbed the ranks at USC, going from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator before departing for the Oakland Raiders. Kiffin faced challenges with the Raiders and was eventually shown the door in 2008 season.Kiffin has since held head coaching positions in college football with the Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, Florida Atlantic Owls, and most recently, the Ole Miss Rebels. He also proved successful as an offensive coordinator with the Alabama Crimson Tide for a short time.Next for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels is the 2025 regular season. The goal is to make a deep postseason run and potentially contend for the national championship.