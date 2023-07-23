Nick Saban and Paul Finebaum have been two different sides of the same coin following the SEC Media Days. Finebaum, in his recent appearance on the Matt Barrie Show, said Saban could have preferred skipping the SEC Media Days for the kind of conversations he had with the media.

The Alabama Head Coach saw the media, reporters, and writers show a keen interest in his 50th wedding anniversary trip. He shared his experience of the trip with the media.

"But it was a fabulous time. Fabulous. And I would recommend anybody do it, lots of good culture, great architecture, art, a lot of good things to see. And I thought nobody would know us anywhere that we went."

Paul Finebaum was pulled in the opposite direction after hearing Nick Saban at the SEC Media Days. He shed light on how the veteran head coach felt he had everything in his back pocket. Not that the ESPN insider had any ill feelings with respect to the Alabama coach. However, he stated:

"I think, in reality, he probably would have preferred skipping it. I mean, you know that you get really stupid questions from the media." He added later, "I mean, it was just so tone-deaf on one level, but hilarious on the other."

Paul Finebaum once revealed how Nick Saban saved his career

Alabama was in shambles before Nick Saban entered in 2007 and turned them into eager beavers. Paul Finebaum was a radio show host at that point in time. With Saban's arrival, he began his journey towards ESPN.

“Saban, really in my ways, saved my career,” Finebaum said in an interview with The Press Box podcast. “I never covered a consistent winner at Alabama, and suddenly, that’s all they did."

"So yeah, did I embrace Nick Saban? Sure. But why wouldn’t you? Are you going to try to battle this guy that keeps winning? Are you going to say after his first one, ‘He’s never going to win again?’”

Saban is a seven-time National Championship-winning coach. He started his career in 1973 and holds a record of 280-69. Still, there is some doom and gloom surrounding Nick and Paul after the SEC Media Days 2023. Let us know your thoughts on the debate.

